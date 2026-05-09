Britain’s elections told you everything and nothing.

Everything because the results were sensational. For the first time sine the 1920s, Labour and the Conservatives are no longer the dominant parties

It looks like they will get about 38 per cent of the vote between them.

Nothing because the elections offer no clues on the way forward.

You cannot look at the results and say that right or left is in the ascendancy and are favourites to form the next government. There is no certain destination the country is moving towards.

Nor can you say that the votes in Scotland, Wales, London and most English local authorities settled any single big issue.

How could they?

No party was brave enough to confront them with hard questions.

Paying for social care was barely mentioned, even though local authorities are responsible for social care. Nor was the national debt, the enfeebled armed forces, and the threats from Russia and America.

It seems that we are all populists now, determined to live in worlds of desperate fantasies. The fantasies vary according to taste – nationalist, rightist, leftist – but in a country that has been failing since the great crash of 2008, voters fall for illusions because the old status quo parties offer them so little.

With nearly all the results in, here are my takeaways:

The United Kingdom is falling apart

The most striking results of the elections received less attention from the London media than they deserved.

Three of the four constituent nations of the United Kingdom are now dominated by parties which want to break up that same United Kingdom.