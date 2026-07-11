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The radical right is corrupt. I am not hurling insults around like some teenage politician. I am saying that it is a matter of established fact that Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have engaged in extraordinary schemes for self-enrichment.

Their supporters may believe in restricting migration and slaying the woke menace. But their leaders believe in making money – more money than the conned white working class can ever imagine.

You can find corruption everywhere in politics – just look at Peter Mandelson. But the scale of the greed on the radical right is without precedent in our times. So is its willingness to work with the crypto industry, which produces the favoured currencies for organised crime gangs and criminal states.

On 1 July, documents from the US Office of Government Ethics showed that Trump had used public office as a private bank and made $2.2 bn while in office in 2025. Crypto powers the White House cash machine.

Farage has not accumulated wealth on the scale of his avaricious mentor. But then he is not in power – yet – and hasn’t had the opportunities. Nevertheless, the Guardian revealed that Farage received an astonishingly generous gift of £5m from Christopher Harborne, a crypto billionaire based in Thailand.

The Sunday Times followed up by showing that Farage is close to a decadent English aristocrat, who might have stepped out of a Guy Ritchie movie. George Cottrell is the son of the Honourable Fiona Cottrell. He provides Reform with social media services and security staff.

The Farage gang call him “posh George.” He calls Farage “daddy” – which, even by the loose standards of the English aristocracy, is bloody weird. In 2016, the US authorities arrested Cottrell for his part in a dark money scheme. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and spent time in prison in Arizona. Now the British police are investigating Posh George and the Hon Fiona for their donations to Reform.

To the surprise of no one, the Sunday Times added that part of Cottrell’s wealth comes from crypto.

Can you see a pattern?

The crypto industry supports anti-European politicians because it fears the regulatory powers of the EU. It likes the sound of Trump and Farage’s attacks on independent judges, journalists and civil servants, for these are the very people who might hold the crypto industry to account and clamp down on the criminals who enjoy its services.

If we had politicians who weren’t so timorous and tongue-tied, they would be hammering home how radical right leaders are more concerned with the rich men who finance them than with the poor suckers who vote for them.

As I hope to show, it is an alarmingly easy case to make. It takes us to the dark heart of the oligarchical world.