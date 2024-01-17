You can listen to Lowdown on Apple

On this week’s Lowdown I went back to the Gaza conflict to talk to Daniella Peled from the Institute for War and Peace Reporting

Daniella emphasised the extraordinary levels of lying the conflict has brought.

“I've never seen a war with this much misinformation and hate speech”

And she described how the absolute belief on both sides in their righteousness engendered conspiracy theory.

I am deeply pessimistic about this conflict.

W. H. Auden’s lines written at the start of the Second World War run through my mind,

I and the public know

What all schoolchildren learn,

Those to whom evil is done

Do evil in return.

Israelis will look at the evil done in the massacres of Jews and support the ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious right. Palestinians will look at the evil done in the destruction of Gaza and support Hamas.

Cheeringly, and somewhat to my surprise, Daniella was an optimist.

“I think Israelis and Palestinians are no different from, other people experiencing protracted and horrific conflict. They want to get on with their own lives. They want to live peacefully. They want to raise their children and they want justice. And that's the same for both sides and for all sides.”

Please listen to the whole thing.

Below is a long read on the weakness of strongmen inspired by the disgraceful spectacle of the supposed tough guy Benjamin Netanyahu presiding over the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Most commentators still live with the old clichés that right-wing governments are strong on national defence. They no longer hold in our time when populist demagogues, build their personal power by weakening the state, including the military.

Netanyahu and Trump show that you can’t fight culture wars and win actual wars

The new conservatives betray the nations they claim to love

One of the most ominous changes in the 21st century is that we can no longer count on conservatives to defend the West. In the past it was leftists who were the bleeding hearts and conscientious objectors, the fellow travellers and fifth columnists. Whatever you felt about the conservatives, you could assume that they would protect your country. And whatever your politics, there were moments of danger when you were glad to see old-fashioned patriots in charge.