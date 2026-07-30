Vigil at Brandenburg Gate the day after the terrorist attack on Berlin Pride ( Via Wikimedia Commons)

A moment of silence follows every political murder. Like vultures circling over the savannah, activists of the right and left aren’t showing respect for the dead. They are hanging in the air, quiet yet alert, waiting for the signal to swoop.

If the police confirm that the killer is a Muslim, the right descends from the skies squawking about the failures of multiculturalism. If the terrorist is a fascistic believer in the great replacement theory, it is the left’s turn to gorge itself.

Ever since Abdul Ballout, who German police said was involved in the “Islamist scene“ – as if religious reaction is a dance craze – crashed his car into a Berlin Pride march, the right has been feasting on the left’s hypocrisy.

Ballout’s murder of a 65-year-old Polish woman gave conservatives a chance to attack the “insanity of the left’s love affair with Islamism,” as the Daily Telegraph said. Or as Brendan O’Neill, the British media’s favourite communist turned radical-rightist put it in the Spectator, when “Nazi-like intolerance of homosexuality or Jewish freedom comes from a Koran-basher, you must check your anger and watch your words”.

I have written whole books on what has gone wrong with “the left,” and at the heart of the malaise is a failure to be consistent.

On the one hand activists are campaigning for an alphabet soup of occasionally absurd LGBTIQCAPGNGFNBA+ causes. (Since you asked, that is “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning, Curious, Asexual, Pansexual, Gender-Nonconforming, Gender-Fluid, Non-Binary, and Androgynous” – the “plus,” incidentally, is for as yet undiscovered sexualities to be incorporated at a later date.)

On the other, “the Left” will not tackle rank homophobia (and antisemitism) in minority communities.

I accept that “the Left,” like “the Right,” and like “the Muslims” is a blunt generalisation that covers a multitude. But generalisations can clarify.

If you are gay or lesbian, should you turn to the right? I don’t believe you can. Conservatives are using the backlash against the excesses of the LGBT+ movement as cover for their own attack on gay liberation.

There is no obvious way out. To see why this combination of mass migration from homophobic cultures, the perfidy of the left and the rise of the far-right is frightening gay thinkers, try to answer this question.

Which UK city is the most opposed to gay marriage?

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If you believe that the white working class is the repository of prejudice, you would guess an abandoned manufacturing town in the north of England, if you are British – the equivalent of a Mid-West city if you are American.

If you think bigots are most likely to be found among wealthy pensioners, marinating in money and prejudice, perhaps you’d look to Bournemouth or Guildford.

In fact, the most prejudiced city in the UK is the supposedly hip and happening