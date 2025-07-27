Corbyn may help bring the far right to power
The Sunday column: Muslim communalist politics will backfire
The German communist leader Ernst Thälmann attacks the moderate left rather than the Nazis in 1931. The Nazis took power in 1933 and, on Hitler’s orders, he was shot dead.
As is traditional for the British left, the launch of a new “socialist” party last week was a shambles. The co-leaders, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour’s former leader who was expelled for refus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Writing from London to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.