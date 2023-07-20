​ Migrants in the English Channel (CREDIT: GETTY)

On migration, the UK government cares only about stopping the compelling images of “illegal immigrants” landing on the beaches below the white cliffs of Dover. To save themselves from electoral slaughter, ministers must erase the effect on conservatively minded voters of footage of a broken immigration system by any means at their disposal.

To stop the boats, the government will exacerbate the UK’s least discussed social problem: undocumented migrants living in the shadows beyond the reach of the state. The social consequences are grim. The consequences for ministers, however, are marvellous. Out of sight and out of mind, migrants will be hidden from the television cameras, and politically a successful cover-up is all that matters.

Until now most “illegals” arriving in the UK have been the world’s most unusual criminals. They positively wanted the police to catch them.

They got off their boats and searched for anyone in authority. “Illegals” did not evade law enforcement. They embraced it. Contrary to conservative myths, most were refugees who could show they were fleeing from a genuine fear of persecution. They handed themselves in and cooperated with the authorities because they knew there was a good chance that their claim to asylum would be accepted.

In the year ending March 2023, almost three quarters had initial decisions to grant them protection fall in their favour (and those who did not could appeal).

However long the delays a backlog of 173,000 undecided cases imposed, however miserable living conditions in cramped hotel rooms might be, people stayed in contact with the authorities because there was an excellent chance that they would secure the right to remain legally in the UK at the end of the process.

And now they will withdraw their cooperation.