I am delighted to announce that a long-term project is coming to fruition. Next week I will be launching The Lowdown: a new political and cultural podcast. The Lowdown team aim to provide you with a line-up of original thinkers and commentators who, whatever their differences, don’t toe a party line.

Our first guest is Rafael Behr, columnist for the Guardian, presenter of the Politics on the Couch podcast, and author of the stunningly good Politics: A Survivor’s Guide, which I reviewed at the weekend.

Rafael Behr, columnist for the Guardian, presenter of the Politics on the Couch podcast, and author of the stunningly good Politics: A Survivor's Guide

