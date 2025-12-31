Over Christmas and New Year, I hope to keep you going with updated long reads on culture and literature that aren’t tied to the news cycle.

In 2025 the once mighty New Atheist movement received what looked like its last rites and final humiliation.

The cult-like devotees of my old friend Christopher Hitchens finally succeeded in turning that adamite old atheist into the one thing he despised above all else: a living god.

Christopher died in 2011. Yet on the Christopher Hitchens Resurrected site (click on the link, and you will see that I am not making this up) his fans produced a deep fake Hitch.

They have penned their own condemnations of Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro and J.K. Rowling and issued them in Christopher’s name and voice.

It is as if the leathery old unbeliever is speaking to us from – beyond the grave!

I can only imagine Hitchens’s fury. I am not sure what would make him angrier, the presumption or the idolatry. But as a death rattle for a movement it is hard to beat.

At a time when we need vigorous atheism more than ever, it has all but vanished.

As I write, brave Iranians are on the streets fighting the Shia theocracy. Radical Islam, in the form of Hamas, has brought the Palestinian cause to the edge of annihilation. In Israel, Jewish Power and other ultra-sectarian parties plot the mass deportations of Arabs. In Moscow, Putin uses the pliant Russian Orthodox church to justify his imperialism. And across the West the far right is embracing Christianity as a marker of white power.

It is worth asking why the atheist movement, that was everywhere in the early 2000s, isn’t around to challenge religious oppression.

Christopher and his allies seemed to explode from nowhere

In 2004, Cardinal Paul Poupard, then the President of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture, deluded himself into believing that atheists were enemies Catholics could ignore.