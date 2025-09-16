Writing from London

Matt
5h

Whilst the US hopefully retains the strength to undo this damage, could I be so bold as to suggest we in the UK need to remain vigilant.

Last Saturdays proto-fascist day out luckily passed off with little violence, but it did show that enough people can be fooled enough of the time to get a big crowd.

We can't be sure that subsequent, well-funded calls for violent overthrow of the UK govt (thanks but no thanks Elon) will pass off without incident. Especially with the rich and powerful pulling the strings

Marcia Saunders
4h

Thank you Nick - it's particularly important that young people understand this history. I'm a dual national (with dual anxiety) and have just returned from my home state of Vermont (Bernie Sanders country). Readers might be interested in the following statement from its (Republican) Governor.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Press Release

September 10, 2025

The heartbreaking assassination of Charlie Kirk is a painful reminder, to all of us, of why increasing polarization is so dangerous and can lead to political violence. My thoughts are with Charlie’s wife Erika, children, family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time.

Our country continues to become more fractured, more violent, and more partisan – and we should all feel a sense of a responsibility to change that.

There is no doubt, our nation is broken. But, we’ve experienced difficult situations before and have shown just how powerful our country is when we are united, listen to the perspectives of others, treat each other with respect, and rise above the dangerous rhetoric we’re seeing more often.

We must strive to find common ground, at the most basic human level, so we can engage in the free exchange of conflicting ideas and the open debate that we desperately need to solve problems and help people.

