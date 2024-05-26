​

Greetings and I hope you are enjoying your weekend. As always, many thanks to everyone who subscribed last. Free subscribers have access to about half the pieces on this site. Paying subscribers have access to all articles, comment threads, archives and podcasts.

If you want to upgrade kick below. The cost is £1.15 a week and there is a free trial.

Today I would like to look at wider threats to our world we should not ignore but somehow still do: runaway climate change and the global conflict between China and the US.

They are coming together now in our reaction to China’s attempt to flood the world with cheap electric vehicles. The trade war over environmentally friendly technologies is to my mind the most significant under-reported story of our time

Here is where we are.