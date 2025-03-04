As America switches sides, abandons Ukraine and wrecks the Nato alliance, I thought the best person to call was John Sweeney.

John is an old friend and terrific journalist. He’s worked for the Observer and BBC Panorama. He is the author of Killer in the Kremlin, an account of Putin’s tyranny, and Murder in the Gulag on the life and death of Alexei Navalny. John grew tired of mainstream journalism and set himself up as a freelance supporter of the Ukrainian struggle – writing and broadcasting from Kyiv.

John emphasised that despite Trump’s treachery, Ukraine’s position was not wholly desperate. Trump’s vicious lies – that Zelensky was a dictator, and that Ukraine had started the war – had united most of the country behind the wartime leadership. Nor was Ukraine as dependent on US arms as it was two years ago.

John then made a point that is not heard enough. What exactly is the peace deal Trump talks about?

“Trump thinks all Ukraine has to do is to trade land for peace and the war can stop. Ukrainians fear that that's not what Vladimir Putin wants. Putin wants a broken and crushed Ukraine under his thumb…so that Ukraine effectively becomes part of the Russian world, the Russian empire.”

As Trump is proving, an even greater concern is what is happening to the West.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 many of us assumed that democracy would spread to Russia and end Moscow’s dictatorial corruption. The opposite has happened, and the flow of influence has all been in the other direction.

John said:

“After 10 years of chaos in the 1990s under Yeltsin, Putin struggled to the top. And then everything went back into the Soviet shadow. Essentially, we saw a continuation of KGB rule. The West didn't westernize Russia. We didn't democratise Russia. Rather than exporting democracy to the East, the East has exported corruption to the West and has managed to capture the man in the White House.”

He then turned to the question that will not go away: Can Putin blackmail Trump? Or does Trump simply want to imitate Putin’s autocratic power?

Sensibly, John believes both motives are at play.

“Can I prove Trump’s motivation is rooted in corruption? No. I think there is some kompromat on him—I do. But I actually don't think that's the main thing driving him. Trump is a willing participant in this dark nonsense.”

Leave a comment

