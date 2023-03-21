​

Unlike the Second Gulf War of 20-years ago, the Ukraine conflict is meant to represent a triumph of Western intelligence. In February 2022, the Biden administration released classified information to warn a sceptical world that Russia was preparing to invade. And while we do not know the details for obvious reasons, the intelligence Nato has shared with Kyiv ever since has given the Ukrainian armed forces the edge in countless engagements with the invader.

For all the intelligence successes, there was one enormous failure. The West overestimated the power and competence of the Putin regime. Zelensky’s quote for the ages in the – “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride” – was his reply to an American offer to fly him out of Kyiv. The US was convinced the Russians would take the city .

In evidence to the Commons defence committee just before the war began, two of the leading Western defence analysts, Samuel Cranny-Evans, of the Royal United Services Institute and Rob Lee of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, envisaged a “fast and lethal” Russian attack “that could mean destroying air defences, aviation, artillery”.

I am not singling them out. Prime ministers, presidents, foreign ministers and journalists believed that a military superpower must surely topple the Ukrainian government and install a puppet regime.

The dissenters were found in Ukraine itself and among military academics who knew that armed forces reflect the societies that create them. In Russia’s case, that meant they were corrupt, demoralised and incapable of arguing back against the delusional aspirations of the big boss in Moscow. Russia was closer to a failed state than a superpower.

Tens of thousands began to follow the social media accounts of Phillips O’Brien of St Andrews University and Mike Martin of King’s College, London, as they presented the open-source intelligence and military arguments which showed that the Tsar had no clothes

Next week Mike Martin will publish How to Fight a War, a guidebook to understanding the (often terrible) decisions of politicians and generals. The opening pages give his first message that “the record of 19th and 20th centuries is that more wars are lost, or stumble towards an inconclusive draw, than are won”. The rest of the book explains why. War is the most complex task a society can undertake. The room for catastrophic error is boundless.

I thought it was well worth interviewing Mike about why he remains convinced that Ukrainians have a chance of driving the invaders from the whole of their country. I began by going back to February 2022 and asking what he saw that others missed.