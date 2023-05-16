Dear Everyone,

Many thanks for supporting Writing from London. I just wanted you to know that I will be interviewing the war correspondent John Sweeney for this Substack’s Lowdown podcast. John is a terrific journalist, who has been covering the rise of Russian imperialism for more than a decade.

I will talk to him about the prospects for the Ukrainian counter offensive, the mood in Kyiv, and the apparent sickness of the Belarussian dictator.

If you have questions you want me to put to John, please leave them in the comments below.

Best wishes,

Nick