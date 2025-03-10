(My apologies I originally sent out this post without the links to the podcast.)

Yesterday I looked at the jeering, know-nothing Trump administration and called it a “thugocracy”. A reader objected that there was no such word. There is: it may not be used often, but we should reach for it now. For we are surely going to need it.

Thug [from the Hindi thag lit., rogue, cheat] a violent criminal.

With the suffix - cracy [from the ancient Greek -kratia, rule] government

Making “thugocracy”: truly a word for our times. It describes, in the definition of one academic, “sophisticated state capture, through organized crime networks”. It’s happened in Russia, and the way things are going the United States will be the thugocrats next target.

As if to prove my point, overnight Elon Musk and Marco Rubio taunted the prime minister of Poland like torturers mocking a prisoner.

Donald Tusk had said that Poland had paid for Ukrainian forces to receive intelligence from Musk’s Starlink system. No one would trust the company again, if Musk and Trump helped Russia by denying Ukraine access.

“Shut up, little man” Musk told the leader of what used to be the most pro-American country in Europe.

“Say thank you” to Musk for allowing Ukraine to access to Starlink at all, Rubio added.

(To be fair to Rubio, I need to add that he isn’t really a thug. He hasn’t the strength. He’s more like the sneaky kid who points the bullies to their targets and then kicks their victims when they are on the floor.)

How on earth can Europe cope with these vicious clowns? As things stand, America has gone over to Russia’s side, and Europe is on its own without the military, nuclear and intelligence capabilities to defend itself.

For the Lowdown interview this week I wanted to talk to Mike Martin, one of the most interesting new MPs in Westminster.

Mike served on multiple tours of Afghanistan. He’s a military intellectual and the author of the well-received Why we fight and How to fight a war.

First, he emphasised how unprepared we were for the new order of Putin and Trump:

“We're so far away from the Army, Navy and Air Force that we even had in 2010… There is a bit of a gap between Starmer's pronouncements that this is a ‘generational moment,’ and that everything's changing as the old world falls apart, and his solution to put up [defence spending] to 2.5% of GDP from 2.3%.”

Indeed, there is. And sooner rather than later the government will have to level with the public on the need to raise taxes to defend ourselves. It needs to say that unless there is a miracle, the UK and Europe will soon be facing extraordinary pressures.

Like everyone else who knows about our dependence, Martin finds the idea of America pulling out of Europe incredible. European countries do not have the capabilities to fill the gap. But he is very sure that we will need them – and fast – as we move with alarming speed from the post-war world we grew up in after 1989 to our new warring world of lawless superpowers.

“I think there’s more than a 50% chance of British troops fighting in Ukraine, Poland or the Baltic states. And although Russia is the current threat, in 10-years’ time we'll be worrying about the Sahel and about the climate-change driven ecosystem collapse. “When you have an environment that doesn't have a system of rules, laws and multilateralism, you end up with conflict. It’s inevitable.”

Please listen to the whole interview, and if you can subscribe to this newsletter, I would be very grateful for that too. (The deal on offer is below.)

