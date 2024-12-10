The latest Lowdown interview is with Imran Ahmed, a key figure in progressive debates about the power of the new media. He has strong connections to the Labour government in London and is CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate in Washington DC

Urgent concerns dominate our conversation

How commercially-driven social media companies prioritise hate, propaganda and conspiracy theory because they bring in the clicks.

Why Elon Musk’s support for free speech is a lie

How, if at all, can democratic governments intervene

You can listen to the interview on Apple here

Or Spotify here

Or every other app and player here

As Russian and Chinese interference raise profound questions for those of us who believe in free speech, I am working on a long piece on web censorship for later in the week

