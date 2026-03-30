I wake up early these days, around 5am. And every morning I role over, reach for my phone and check to see if Donald Trump has stopped his calamitous war in the Gulf. And every morning it’s the same story – deeper into the mire we go.

I was joined on the Lowdown by friend of the show Charlie Sykes to talk about who, if anyone, can restrain Trump

You can listen on YouTube above

On Apple

On Spotify

On Amazon and on every other app via this link

Charlie is one of the leading “Never Trump” journalists in the US. He was a conservative – who hosted a right-wing talk show in Wisconsin – but drew the line at endorsing Donald Trump. He knows conservative America inside out, and remains deeply sceptical about any prospect of conservatives imposing restraints on the president.

He remains astonished by their willingness to tolerate his broken promises.

As Charlie says, Trump told his supporters that he “rejected the entire Bush and neo-con legacy. Very specifically he said: ‘I will not get us into these foreign wars I will not be involved in regime change!’

“One would’ve thought that this incredible flip flop would be greeted with a sense of betrayal among his base. So far that hasn’t happened.”

Please listen to the whole thing. Below are two pieces for paying subscribers on a subject we should talk about more often: how much Trump hates liberal Europe.

It’s quite clear that he is planning to blame Europe for the failure of his Iran adventure. Equally clearly, he is destroying what hopes American patriots had that his presidency would confront China. He would much rather hound European liberals and suck-up to Putin than face the Chinese threat.

I need to say that an annual paid subscription works out at £1.40 ($1.15) a week. As well as bringing all kinds of benefits, you help me carry on working – for which I am deeply grateful!

Give a gift subscription

Piece