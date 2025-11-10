I have long thought that Robert Saunders is one of the best political historians around. He has a deep understanding of British history and of our miserable relationship with Europe.

I wanted to talk to him, because like so many other journalists, I throw around words like “crisis” and “unprecedented.” But this time the hyperbole feels justified.

The British political system gives every appearance of facing a crisis without precedent, and no one knows where it will end.

The UK is one of the few countries left in the world with a first-past-the-post voting system. Interestingly, or perhaps I should say “ominously,” two of the others are India and the United States both of which are now under the control of strongmen (Modi and Trump).

The system only carries democratic legitimacy when two parties dominate. Now in England there are five parties that can win seats (Labour, Conservative, Reform, Liberal Democrat, and Greens – and perhaps soon Corbyn’s left party, assuming its uncomradely leaders can stop stabbing each other in the back.)

In Scotland and Wales, powerful nationalist parties ensure there are at least six contenders.

This is why serious people say it would be possible for Farage to become prime minister on just 30% of the vote. With the electorate split so many ways, extreme results are guaranteed.

I am not speculating. When Labour won two-thirds of the seats on just one-third of the vote in 2024, it showed that anything is possible.

Progressives are kidding themselves when they say that tactical voting will stop Farage.

The odds are they will not know who to tactically vote for.