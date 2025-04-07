For this week’s Lowdown, I wanted to talk to Rafael Behr of the Guardian, one of the smartest political writers in Westminster

The urgent question I had for him was this.

The West is facing its gravest crisis since 1945: Can Keir Starmer cope with it?

Starmer is a brilliant problem solver. But what if Trump is a problem that cannot be solved? What if the UK has no choice other than to reject an unhinged United States and decide that its future is with Europe?

Does Keir Starmer have the vision to see new economic and strategic possibilities and the political ability to take the public with him?

I am working on a long piece on these themes, which should be out tomorrow or Wednesday. In the meantime, you can listen to Rafael’s analysis

On Apple

Spotify

Amazon and every other app via this link

Share

Below are two long reads. The first is on why I admire Keir Starmer and why it is always a mistake to underestimate him.

The second uses blunter language. It explains why Trump is the enemy of liberalism at home in the United States and of liberal democracies abroad. We cannot appease him. No compromise is possible or desirable. And the sooner we face that truth the better.

The articles are paying subscribers only. If you want to sign up, the annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself.

Paying subscribers also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference – for which I am hugely grateful.

Share