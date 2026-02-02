Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
1h

The American F35s are a well-known piece of crap and we’d be dependent on Trump for the software, that’s why Canada is buying Swedish as should we.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture