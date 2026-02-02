It’s becoming clear that the British military and political elites have made a blunder as epic as the failure of Sovietologists to predict the fall of Communism in 1989 or of economists to see the 2008 financial crisis coming.

Britain thought its alliance with the US was eternal. So strong was the supposed “special relationship” that British voters thought it safe to leave the EU in 2016, only to find in 2026 that Trump treats us with contempt.

As Mark Urban, my guest on The Lowdown this week, says:

“If Russia was spending heavily to influence the Brexit referendum, then it was money well spent.”

Mark Urban is one of Britain’s most authoritative commentators on defence and foreign affairs. He was the diplomatic editor of BBC Newsnight for almost 20 years. He was a war correspondent, who reported from Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. He is the author of many books. The most relevant being his 2015 work The Edge, on Western military decline. Like his books, Mark’s Substack War and Peace is essential reading too.

You can watch us on YouTube above.

Or on Apple here

On Spotify via this link

And on all other apps via the RSS feed

Mark was scathing about the failure of Conservative and Labour governments to rebuild our defences, and their intellectual inability to realise that America need not always be our friend.

“People say, well, Russian marines are not about to land in Norfolk. And they’re absolutely right. But the trouble is we’re defenceless against pretty much anybody…It doesn’t have to be Russia. It doesn’t have to be men with snow on their boots arriving in the north of Britain. It could be virtually any level of significant threat, let alone state threat, and Britain wouldn’t have an effective military response to it.”

Keir Starmer has surrounded himself with Peter Mandelson, Jonathan Powell and other Blairite Atlanticists from the past. Whatever their other faults, in Peter Mandelson’s case, or indeed virtues, in the case of Jonathan Powell, they are wholly unequipped to deal with a world where America is a potentially hostile power.

Their failure has been as much psychological as strategic. Downing Street believes that if you suck up to Trump he will help you in return rather than just take flattery as his imperial due and then shaft you anyway.

Incredibly considering all the warning signs, Labour doubled down on dependence on an unreliable United States and on US weapons systems in the 2025 Strategic Defence Review.

“They’re so afraid of Trump,” Mark said. “And that fear led Starmer at the time of the last defence review to think that buying more American weapons was the answer. So suddenly we said, ‘oh yeah, we’re going to order some F-35A fighters’. To me, none of that makes any sense at all.”

The Guardian is reporting today that Starmer now wants a defence pact with the EU. So maybe he is finally rising to the occasion.

Please listen to the whole thing. It’s one of the best podcasts we have done

Below are two pieces of mine from the archives. The first is why it is so hard for the British establishment to break with the US, even when the extreme right captures the American state. The second is on the menace of Russian authoritarian ideology.

Share

As they are both behind the paywall, I need to give you my hard sell and say that an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week.

You get all kinds of goodies, and your contributions allow me to keep this project going – for which I am deeply grateful.

Share

Give a gift subscription