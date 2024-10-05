This week Conservatives have been whining about Britain's decline without accepting any responsibility for the harm they have done. I could go on about their hypocrisy. I could go on about the damage. But I am starting to wonder if change for the better is becoming an impossible dream.

A few days ago, news came that the European Commission was considering building a single market for defence manufacturing – a market UK businesses need to join, but cannot. Financial firms are calling for guaranteed access. There’s no reason why the EU should grant their requests. I could go on. Brexit isn’t “over”. The removal of the UK from its largest market is a rolling process hastening our national decline.

On the Lowdon I interviewed Simon Nixon, one of the best business journalists around, on Britain’s grim future, and the inability of our political class to face hard truths.

Not the cheeriest of listening I am afraid.

You can hear it here on Apple

And on Spotify

Or on Amazon or every other Podcast host

I have an offer for free subscribers to encourage you to move up to paying for my work. You will get access to much more material each week, much more of my writing, all articles, archives and podcasts, and all the debates in the comments sections.

You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

The annual monthly cost works out at a mere £5 ($6.50) which is the price of one Big Mac (but without the fries).

As a taster, I have taken down the paywall so you can have a look around and before making your mind up!

Nick Cohen

·

26 Sept

I have always been as interested in what doesn’t happen as in what does. The silence when there should be outrage. The boredom when there ought to be shock.

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

21 September 2023

​ There are two dishonest conversations about wokeness, or identity politics if you prefer the less contentious term. The first from conservatives is wearily familiar. For some on the right “woke” is now a synonym for “anything I can’t abide”. Overuse has made the insult meaningless.

Read full story

Nick Cohen

21 Apr

Greetings, and thank you for subscribing to Writing from London. As always, special thanks to the paying subscribers who signed up for full access to all articles, podcasts and comments.

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

10 September 2023

Credit: Getty

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

6 Jun

​ Conventional Conservative wisdom once warned about the dangers of appeasement. Rudyard Kipling, the great poet of imperialism, may be the most cancelled figure in British literature, but I imagine even leftists can see how his lines in Danegeld apply to the Tory party’s appeasement of Nigel Farage:

Read full story

If you look round the site or click on the links below, you will see I have removed the paywall on many other pieces.

I hope you enjoy them.

Best wishes,

Nick