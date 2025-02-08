Finally and tentatively, a new push is coming to improve the UK’s relations with the European Union. I do not mean that Keir Starmer will be taking the daring course of actually telling the public the truth. He is not about to say that leaving the European Union was a terrible mistake, which must be rectified.

Nor will Labour pluck up the courage to propose taking us back into the European Single Market or Customs Union.

Instead, Starmer just wants the minor improvements in prosperity that would result from aligning British regulations for goods and services with European measures. Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s European minister, told an audience in Brussels last week that he was seeking an “ambitious” reset of relations. Starmer’s government will adopt a policy of “ruthless pragmatism” and is willing to “fight” its opponents as it seeks to deepen economic ties.

There’s an important report coming tomorrow from the Best for Britian think tank, which is influential in progressive circles, on how regulatory alignment can bring significant economic gains. Not the gains that would come from rejoining the EU, but gains worth having nevertheless.

And yet these baby steps away from the pessimism and stagnation of modern Britain are already being denounced with incandescent fury by the right.

“This Labour government, driven by socialist ideology and blind to the will of the people, is determined to dismantle Brexit and drag us back into the EU’s grasp”, said Priti Patel, who somehow survived the Tory defeat in 2024, and is now shadow foreign secretary – of all things.

Meanwhile, far from being humbled, Nigel Farage, who helped inflict the disaster on us and then wiggled away from the consequences, denounced Starmer’s betrayal of the Brexit revolution, with all the fury of a Marxist contemplating the fall of communism.

The meetings held between UK and EU government officials this week, ahead of the May summit, were “completely unnecessary” and “alarming,” he said. “That was an act of humiliation. It was completely unnecessary, but Starmer went along with it.”

Why do they do it? Why, with the predictably of Pavlov’s dogs, is any attempt to improve trade with Europe denounced?

Conservatives complain with some justice about the cancel culture of the left. However, they fail to be honest with the public – or with themselves – and admit that they have a cancel culture of their own. Read the Tory press from the Times, on the supposedly moderate right, through to the Telegraph, on its crankiest wing, and there is no criticism of the hard Brexit Boris Johnson inflicted on this country.

To say that dissenting voices in right-wing circles are shouted down is to understate the case. There is no dissent, and therefore there are no voices to silence.

You can say in the right’s defence that it won the Brexit referendum and can insist in good faith that the will of the people must be respected. But Starmer is not talking about reversing the referendum result. He merely wishes to marginally improve our dismal economic position.

And that modest ambition is too much for the right to bear.

If, as seems likely, the UK harmonises its food and animal treatment standards with the EU to help farmers and agribusiness, then a trifling regulatory change will become a betrayal comparable to appeasing a tyrant.

It is a measure of the power of delusion, that despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the rise of authoritarian China, and America turning from an ally into Trump’s increasingly hostile power, Conservatives still see the EU as Britain’s true enemy. Any compromise in the national interest, however small, is intolerable to them – even if a majority of the population wants compromise.

A YouGov poll, published to coincide with the fifth anniversary of Brexit, recorded that just 30 per cent of Britons now say it was right for the UK to vote to leave the EU in 2016. Meanwhile 62 percent say that Brexit was a failure — against just 11 percent who feel that it has been more of a success.

And yet the more unpopular Brexit becomes the more parties of the right double down on it.

And therein lies a clue. That there are now parties of the right – rather than just the Tory party – is a part of the explanation for the ideological intransigence.

The Tories are frightened. They are following the path of nearly all the old centre-right parties of the West, which have either turned into radical right parties – see the Republicans in the US – or have been supplanted by radical right insurgents – witness the collapse of France’s Gaullists before the Marine le Pen

One fate or the other will befall Britain’s Conservatives. Indeed, it is possible that they will move even further to the extreme and still be supplanted by Farage.

While they wait, the representatives of what is left of intelligent conservatism dare not express the smallest reservation about Brexit for fear that they will be outflanked on the right by Farage’s Reform party. As he has made clear, his plan for the next four years is to denounce Conservative politicians as traitors and take what is left of the Conservative vote.

In other words, we are living through a right-wing version of a purity spiral, where the extremists dictate the pace and everyone goes along with them for fear of accusations of selling out.

There was always an air of intimidation behind the Brexit grift. The right attacked liberals and judges, who got it its way, as “enemies of the people” or “saboteurs”. Now, the Brexit revolution is eating itself, as all revolutions do. Instead of intimidating others, the right is intimidating itself.

Old Tory hands can see the dangers. Speaking on his podcast an astute George Osborne said

“There is such an easy trap here for the Labour government to set for the Conservatives. Do some kind of trade deal with the EU, for example, making it easier to do agricultural checks so we are not spending billions of pounds at the border. [Labour would be] digging a pit [and] putting the spikes in [and] inviting Kemi Badenoch to walk into the pit. Because once the deal is done… every British business will start to adjust to the new trading relationship…which will be an improvement on the ones that exist today. “Then you get to the general election and the Conservatives will say ‘it’s outrageous. They betrayed Brexit. They’ve conceded power to the European Court of Justice’. They are trying to rerun the Brexit campaign of 2016, which will be ancient history by then. Every business will go ‘we absolutely are not going back into the Brexit chaos’ And the Tories will be stranded with an ideological argument that has resonance only with a small proportion of the population.”

Maybe, but here is another scenario.

The radical right knows that if it can patch together Faragist and Tory support they will have more than enough votes to win an election under the British system.

I hope things change but to date Starmer is proving to be a weak politician who lacks the nerve to expose charlatans like Farage. Meanwhile tionalism, anti-wokeness and conspiracy theory have hardly vanished from our world. If you are on the right, you must feel that there is life in the old grift yet, and all you need to do is double down and wait for new opportunities to come.

The year of 2016 not only saw the Brexit referendum but Donald Trump’s first victory. As recent events have taught us the spirit of 2016 is hardly “ancient history” today.

