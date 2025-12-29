Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in the BBC’s adapation of Wolf Hall. [Credit: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs]

Over Christmas and New Year, I am hoping to keep you going with updated long reads on culture and literature that aren’t tied to the news cycle. Today: Hilary Mantel and England’s lost myths

A mendacious political culture gripped the UK after 2016 – and it has never died.

The opposition failed to oppose. The major parties failed to level with the public. The radical right drove Britain out of the EU and the single market, and even as the costs mounted, it pretended that its epic failure was a triumph.

The supposedly socialist left went along with the right – as it has done so often before.

Now Keir Starmer and his ministers say that they actually intend to be honest. They plan to tell the public about the damage leaving the EU has done to the UK – and continues to do every single day.

Or as a Guardian headline writer put it:

“Nothing else has worked – so Starmer and Reeves are finally telling the truth about Brexit.”

Dear God, that we should live in such an age of miracles.

Until now, Labour stayed silent about the horrendous cost to the economy – between £180 billion ($235 billion) to £240 billion according to the US National Bureau of Economic Research – because it wanted to win working-class votes.

It assumed in its patronising way that the poor dears could not face reality. As for those of us who knew that the UK had made a terrible mistake, we were told to shut up.

The result has been mass cynicism.

The least discussed feature of the UK’s decline is how Brexit and the lies and evasions that followed have pushed intelligent, moderate-minded people into losing belief in their country. (You can see the same process at work among opponents of Donald Trump in the US.)

After her premature death in 2022, the best way I could find to illustrate the collapse in faith was through the story of the disillusionment of one of England’s greatest modern novelists.

Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy strengthened our national myths. Disgusted by the falsehoods and stupidity of Brexit she said goodbye to all that self-delusion. She turned her back on England and wanted only to leave.

How Hilary Mantel came to loathe the England she mythologised

In his introduction to a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel’s essays, her editor Nicholas Pearson makes an announcement as shocking in its way as the news that the white cliffs of Dover have crumbled into the Channel or that the ravens have fled the Tower of London.

Mantel, who more than any other modern artist, reinterpreted the myths of English nationalism, had given up on England.