Good morning,

Above is a graph that the Resolution Foundation released a few days ago which ought to be on every news outlet – but isn’t.

It shows that net migration to this country has collapsed. So fast has the fall been since Boris Johnson confounded the suckers who voted for him by letting immigration rip, it’s likely that, by the late 2020s, the country will be demanding more rather than fewer migrants.

And yet the reality of falling migration has had no effect on mainstream media and political debate whatsoever.

We are learning that the right and the far right don’t care about numbers.

They care about race, Islam and whiteness.

A few days ago, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, helped Rupert Lowe launch a new force to the right of Nigel Farage, which runs with the slogan “millions will have to go.”

Farage himself could be the next prime minister, according to the polls.

I cannot think of a moment like this since the heyday of the neo-Nazi National Front in the 1970s. I am not being hyperbolic for rhetorical effect. It’s as if the clocks have struck thirteen or the sewers have burst.

Even the BBC now flags up stories about the crimes of asylum seekers as if they are racially or culturally conditioned to rape and murder.

Maybe I have missed the BBC’s attempts to balance its reporting but I have yet to hear one of its journalists say that immigration doubled over the last two decades, while crime, as measured by the Crime Survey for England and Wales, halved.

As for the right-wing media, they are now in a world of blood-and-soil nationalism (see below) where you cannot be truly English unless you are white.

For Britain’s Labour government this ought to be a decisive moment. Under the guidance of Morgan McSweeny, who was Keir Starmer’s remarkably unpopular “populist” guru, it is now plumbing levels of unpopularity not seen since the 1920s.

McSweeney’s strategy was to appeal to right-wing voters. It worked on two fundamental misunderstandings.

The first we have just looked at: anti-migrant feeling is based on race and, frankly, racism. Labour is getting no credit and no votes for reducing the numbers coming into this country. Grateful Farage supporters are not turning to Starmer, and McSweeney was deluded to think that they ever would.

The second delusion was to believe that Labour can alienate its own voters and not suffer the consequences.

To take an example from this morning’s papers, in the UK and across the West graduates vote for centre-left parties. Labour has hit them with usurious interest charges on their student loans – a tax by any other name – and left it to the Tories to take up the cause of lowering payments.

Why should graduates vote for Starmer?

I have been harping on this theme for weeks.

I ran an interview with the Labour thinker John McTernan about how Starmer’s strategy is “electoral suicide”. (I will put up links at the end of this piece.)

I then wrote about Labour’s fundamental misunderstanding of how modern politics works. Voters, or most voters, don’t switch between left and right. We are in a world of blocs. People in centre-left bloc are abandoning Labour for the Lib Dems, Greens and nationalists. They won’t stay with a party if it takes a gratuitous pleasure in insulting them. They can and do move to a more congenial rival.

As I said at the time

“An effective political strategist would say that, as well as bringing down sky-high immigration rates (which Labour is in fact doing), it ought to remind ethnic minorities and white liberal-leftists that Labour is an anti-racist party. Labour should be launching targeted attacks on Conservatives who are going along with “remigration” policies that were once favoured by the National Front. Labour ought to be shouting about its commitment to clean energy, and the jobs it brings, and reminding the public that it seems like only the day before yesterday that large portions of the right were denying the existence of man-made global warming. As for Brexit, having exhausted all other options, Labour should finally consider telling the truth about the damage leaving the EU has caused.”

Will this happen now that McSweeney has gone?

On Saturday Jessica Elgot and Kiran Stacey of the Guardian had a long piece saying that Starmer may be preparing to stand up for centre-left principles – yes, I know, isn’t it shocking?

They highlighted his willingness to take on billionaire loudmouth Jim Ratcliffe, the Monaco-based owner of Manchester United, who said the UK had been “colonised by immigrants”, and cited wildly inaccurate figures.

“A few months ago, we would not have done that,” one adviser told the reporters. “There would have been an internal row over whether it would look soft on immigration?”

Such courage! An idiot billionaire incites race fears, and a Labour prime minister dares to contradict him. Truly, the age of miracles has not passed.

But I shouldn’t mock.

I accept that many readers couldn’t give a damn about Labour anymore. You may well be wondering if it can turn political principles on and off like a tap without looking wholly inauthentic

But whatever you think of it, Labour is the only centre-left party capable of winning a general election. If it fails, we already know that grim men and women are ready to take its place.

