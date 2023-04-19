Lebedev and Johnson alongside Johnson’s sister, Rachel, who has yet to receive a peerage

If you read one academic article this spring, I urge you to read One Man’s Damage: The Consequences of Boris Johnson’s Assault on the British Political System. Professor David Sanders does not, thank God, think like a political journalist. He is not concerned with “horse race” politics. His concern is the wreckage Johnson left behind him, rather than whether his legacy makes it more or less likely that the Conservatives will win the next election.

Sanders concludes that the British constitution may never recover from Boris Johnson, for pretty much the same reason that the United States may never recover from Donald Trump. Conservative populism has created a constituency for rigging the system. And as long as that rigging is done to advance the interests of the right, it will support it.

To take one instance of the gap between the Tory hardcore and the rest of society, almost half of Conservative voters believe that Boris Johnson should have been free to ignore his ethics advisers, compared to just 23 per cent of the general population.

On this and many other abuses of power, a large section of Conservative opinion stood by Johnson whatever he did, despite multiple public warnings that he was a prime minister who thought that rules should not constrain him.

I’ll start with the ethics advisers. In November 2020, Sir Alex Allen, Johnson’s first ethics adviser, resigned when Johnson ignored his finding that Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, bullied her staff.

In June 2022, Lord Geidt, his second ethics adviser, found that Johnson had broken his own lockdown rules with his parties in Downing Street. Geidt’s difficulty was that the person who ultimately judged whether Johnson had indeed broken the rules was Johnson. Johnson decided that Johnson had done nothing wrong and Geidt resigned too.

“The idea that a prime minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront,” Geidt said in his resignation letter. “A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the code to suit a political end.”

Among Johnson’s many other “affronts” was his corruption of the House of Lords. As, to my delight, this newsletter has attracted a global audience, I had better pause to explain why this quaintly corrupt country is the only major democracy with an unelected second chamber. The House of Lords was once for temporal lords, the descendants of the feudal aristocracy, and spiritual lords, the bishops of the Church of England. The first and second estates had equal power to the third estate, as represented in the House of Commons. In the 20th century, Liberal and Labour governments restricted the power of the House of Lords, and gave peerages to political appointees.

The temptation the new system offered was for governments to sell seats in the legislature. They could say to donors “you give my party a large sum of money, and I will give you a peerage, and a seat in the House of Lords for the rest of your life, without the irksome need to submit yourself to the indignity of an election.” Needless to add, successive governments succumbed.

The House of Lords Appointments Commission was established in 2000 to vet proposed peers and limit the opportunities for corruption. But it failed to deter Johnson. He made his own brother, Joe, a peer. His resignation honours list, which has yet to be released, is said to include a knighthood for his father. If he had stayed in power, the whole Johnson tribe might have been raised to the aristocracy.

“You can sum up the corruption of Britain in four words: ‘Baron Lebedev of Siberia’”

Moving beyond his immediate family, in 2019 Johnson overrode the commission’s advice and gave a peerage to Peter Cruddas, a billionaire who had handed over £500,000 to the Tory party just days before. In April 2022, Johnson again overrode the commission and, for good measure, the security services as well when he ennobled Evgeny Lebedev, the son of a Russian KGB agent, who owned the pro-Johnson London Evening Standard. Lebedev styled himself Baron Lebedev of Siberia, as if to mock what pretensions this little country once had to honest government. And mockery was all we deserved for allowing the UK regime to honour Russian oligarchs in return for providing sympathetic media coverage.

A contact of mine, a former Conservative MP, is now so disgusted with the party I doubt she will even vote for it again. She told me, “You can sum up the corruption of Britain in four words: ‘Baron Lebedev of Siberia’.”

Johnson persuaded the late Queen in 2019 to illegally prorogue (suspend) parliament because he could not persuade MPs to endorse a no-deal Brexit. As the Supreme Court said, to the foam-flecked fury of Johnson’s supporters in politics and the media, proroguing Parliament is an action appropriate only in a national emergency, but Johnson was using it to suit his political convenience.

He may not have deliberately lied to the Queen, when he and his emissaries told her that she had no choice but to close down representative democracy. But he certainly lied to everyone else. Sanders includes in his charge sheet lying about ennobling Lebedev, lying about his adviser Dominic Cummings breaking covid rules, lying about Downing Street parties breaking the covid rules, and lying about being at Downing Street parties in breach of the covid rules. He broke the law, misled Parliament but would not do the honourable thing and resign.

Johnson destroyed the elite consensus. Under it, leaders were constrained by their strong personal beliefs on how the British prime minister must behave and by the expectations of their peers. They did not lie to parliament. They did not line their own pockets. And if they did, and they were caught, they resigned. Sanders deploys a wealth of poll data in his Political Quarterly piece to show that Johnson’s supporters in the Conservative grassroots didn’t care what he did. They “are largely unaware of his constitutional crimes or forgive them,” he says.

Sanders fears that this hardcore of authoritarian voters could allow Johnson to come back. A Johnson resurrection seems unlikely now. The Commons privileges committee could force him to face a by-election in the coming months, which he might well lose. But then, who predicted in November 2020 that the beaten and disgraced Donald Trump would return?

I don’t believe that the future of this worthless man should be our sole concern, however. Much though I admire Sanders, his focus on Johnson misses the spread of his poison. Rishi Sunak may seem the opposite of Johnson: a neat, polite and scrupulous politician, who joined the super-rich by marrying money rather than by sponging it from wealthy donors.

But he has preserved all Johnson’s dirty tricks. As I mentioned the other day, Sunak is going ahead with voter suppression tactics devised by the American right. Meanwhile and in a crowded field, he has yet to undo Johnson’s most dangerous abuse of power: the appointment of Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC. Sharp had no experience of broadcasting, he worked with Sunak at Goldman Sachs rather than learning about modern media. His qualifications were that he had donated £400,000 to the Conservative party, supported a right-wing think tank, and helped arrange an £800,000 loan for Johnson. The result is that when Putin and the Putinesque Elon Musk claim that the BBC is a state broadcaster, they are not telling the truth, but they are not completely wrong either.

The second point Sanders misses is of the greatest urgency for the future of the UK. He is not wholly right when he says that an elite consensus on good form and decent behaviour maintained the old constitutional system. Fear played its part. The fear that if your side broke the rules when it was in power, the other side would do the same when its turn to govern came.

I know many Conservative journalists and asked them, as they cheered on the latest fix by the Tory state, why they weren’t worried about the left exploiting the precedents Johnson had set. Perhaps, like supporters of all parties that have been in power for too long, they cannot imagine defeat. Perhaps the Brexit madness blinded them, and any crime committed in pursuit of their revolution was justified in their eyes. For whatever reason, they could not accept that the weapons they used against others might one day be turned on them. Indeed, it was clear to me that the thought had never occurred to them.

Labour is already promising to abolish the House of Lords. It will replace it with an elected second chamber. Conservatives who warn of the dangers of tinkering with the constitution will be met with a four-word response

“Lord Lebedev of Siberia”

I would not be surprised if a Labour government then did to the Tory press what the Tories did to the BBC, and imposed state regulation. I would be horrified on grounds of free speech principle, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Beyond that lies the character of the Labour leadership. Dominic Cummings quoted Johnson as saying that he loved destruction because “the chaos means everyone will look to me as the man in charge.” I have no doubt that Keir Starmer is an honourable man who will uphold traditional ethical standards. But a future Labour prime minister may well want to exploit Johnson’s broken conventions to ensure that everyone looks to him because he is the man in charge. As the Tory party has taught us, smashing an old system is easy, restoringit is next to impossible.

