On 26 May Boris Johnson met Donald Trump for dinner. After discussing Ukraine, it is easy to imagine the ex-president telling the ex-prime minister how to win. Stop behaving like a democratic politician. Destroy everything that stands in your way: your accusers, the system that brought you power, the institutions you served, and respect for the rule of law. Your supporters will bellow you on. You could shoot somebody in the street and not lose any voters.

This morning it is an open question whether Johnson has succeeded in bringing Trumpian levels of aggrieved and aggressive denial to the UK. He is certainly giving it his best shot. But my guess is that, while Trump wins, Johnson will lose, even though the parallels between the two ex-leaders' tactics are all but idenitical.

Trump reacts to every prosecution by depicting the law as a racket run by leftists determined to persecute him. On Friday he denounced the Special Counsel, whose investigation into illegally retained classified documents led to his indictment, as “a Trump Hater - a deranged psycho that shouldn't be involved in any case having to do with Justice.”

The law was a sham and the prosecutor was bent. Trump was the real victim here.

Within hours of Trump’s statement, Johnson produced a statement of his own. To coin Mary McCarthy’s phrase every word he wrote “was a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the’.”

Like Trump, Johnson insisted that he was the victim of a bent prosecution and a left-wing plot. Like Trump he was determined to trash the institutions of his democracy to save his own hide.

He had seen an advance copy of the House of Commons Privileges Committee report into the lies he told Parliament (a resignation offence under the UK’s system of government.) That he lied is hardly a niche view. Eighty percent of the country believed he lied when he denied that he and his staff partied in Downing Street as they enforced authoritarian Covid lockdown restrictions on everyone else.

The committee appears to have duly concluded that he did indeed mislead parliament and recommended that he be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days or more. The length of the punishment was significant. It would have allowed voters in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency to demand a recall election that might have driven him out of Parliament

Johnson might have offered his regrets to the House of Commons and the wider public. Instead, he went on a Trumpian attack.

Like Trump, he was an innocent man. The committee had “not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons”. This was a revealingly form of words, which echoed Donald Trump’s statement that very day that “nobody said I wasn't allowed to look at the personal records that I brought with me from the White House. There's nothing wrong with that."

It is impossible to get into Boris Johnson’s head and prove that he “knowingly” misled Parliament. All investigators can say is that there were parties, he denied their existence to Parliament, and that the police subsequently fined Johnson for breaking his own law. Johnson’s demand that investigators perform prosecutorial telepathy and read the contents of his tumbled mind was to demand the impossible, and I suspect that Johnson knew it.

His throat cleared he proceeded to denounce the inquiry.

"Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court… I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt under way, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result.” All in all, the report was “plainly a political hit-job on someone they oppose”.

In April, Donald Trump told his supporters that, “The only crime I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." By seeking to punish him, the justice system was punishing them. Johnson is trying the same demagogic trick. His alleged misconduct is irrelevant. The establishment’s real aim is to punish the 17 million people who fearlessly defended their country when they voted for Brexit.

Malign motive established, Johnson built his conspiracy theory up layer by layer, like a child building a fairy castle.

Most members of the Committee – especially the chair, the opposition Labour MP, Harriet Harman – “had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence”. The lawyer advising the committee was biased, everyone was biased.

Lying is easy. Exposing liars is tedious. But for the record, the privileges committee has a Conservative majority. We do not yet know how its Conservative MPs voted, but all or some of them must have voted against Johnson.

The committee’s Conservative members include Sir Bernard Jenkin, who far from wanting to “take revenge for Brexit” has spent his political career campaigning to take the UK out of the EU. In any case, the committee could only recommend a punishment. The punishment would be enforced by the House of Commons, in which Johnson’s Conservative party has a large majority. Assuming his Tory colleagues voted for the sanction, as Johnson may have done, a by-election could only happen in Uxbridge if 10 percent of eligible voters signed a recall petition – a high hurdle to leap. And Johnson would only have lost it, if a plurality of eligible voters had voted for the Labour candidate.

When we reach his constituency, we reach the real motive for Johnson’s paranoid ravings. Uxbridge was not a seat Johnson could be sure of holding.

Now he can run away and apply to represent a safe seat at the next general election. And he has a Trumpian paranoid fantasy to secure the support of the party members he will need to clinch the nomination. If the ploy works, he can begin his long climb back to the leadership of the Conservative party from a secure base camp.

I am not sure it will work, and must admit to a fault in my thinking as I explain why. When he first took power in 2019, I wrote with the assumption that Johnson would and could become a strongman populist leader. For a while it seemed possible. Johnson illegally suspended Parliament. He purged his party of pro-European dissenters. He threatened the independence of the judiciary and the BBC.

But, crucially, he never bent all of his party to his will. Trump’s power over rival Republican politicians lies in his personality cult. Respectable Republicans who might challenge him know that his furious supporters will destroy them, so bite their tongues. The Johnson cult took off in the Tory press, but it never took over all of the Tory party.

The mass resignation of Conservative ministers forced Johnson out of office in the summer of 2022. And as we have seen not only were Conservative members of the Commons privileges committee prepared to find against him this week, Johnson must have had good reason to doubt whether enough Conservative MPs would back him when their report came to the Commons.

In the build-up to his fall from the premiership last year, many Conservative politicians came out against Johnson on grounds of principle, and I do not wish to diminish their motives. But many others were well aware that he had become a liability. They knew that millions of people who voted Conservative in 2019 thought he should have resigned over the lockdown parties and lies to Parliament.

Their behaviour speaks well of British conservatism. And as I rarely speak well of it, I think it important to give credit when it’s due. Johnson tried to be a British Trump. He tried to say that the laws which apply to everyone else did not apply to him. He tried to destroy any institution that got in his way. But he failed. And his failure is no small part the result of a refusal by Conservatives to allow him the unrestrained power he craved.

