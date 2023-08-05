Dear Readers,

As an encouragement to take out a paid subscription, I’ve removed the paywall from my most popular pieces from the past few months. They will be free to read for the next few days.

Apologies for the hard sell but paid subscribers

Have access to all articles, archives and podcasts

Join the debates in the comments section

And, last but by no means least, allow me to keep on writing!

Please consider upgrading if you can

In order of popularity here are my top pieces

How supporters of the right-wing elite denounce criticism of the men and women in power as “elitist”. A sly trick that’s performed daily

On the best account I’ve read of the physical and emotional costs of the UK’s nervous breakdown.

On what Putin’s pathetic recruitment ads tell us about the miserable lives of Russian men

“Pre fascist periods can best be understood as a breaking down of the border posts that separate mainstream conservatism from the far right. “

The dilemmas of the upper-middle class left

If after reading, you would like to support my journalism please click on the link below. An annual subscription costs the equivalent £1.15 a week, and there is a free trial on offer too.

All the best,

Nick