Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Please support my journalism by signing up as a free or paying subscriber. Best wishes, Nick

After yesterday’s post on the far right, and the refusal of its supporters to even admit that the far right exists, I want to put out a short piece on what far-right success entails.

The subject deserves more attention than it receives. For few dare spell out what, precisely, its programme would look like. We see propagandists straining to justify backlash politics and paranoid fear. But the solutions are either so small they cannot possibly assuage right-wing angst, or they are so draconian that few dare recommend them, for the time being at any rate.

Perhaps a basic decent instinct holds them back. Or perhaps they are caught in a gleeful rhetorical reverie and do not want the downer a demand for specifics would bring. Who cares about the details, after all, when you can delight in the discomfort of the supposed multicultural establishment?

Instead of picking on a hack right-wing journalist let me make the point by looking at genuinely substantial and, in their way, admirable people: Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Evelyn Markus. Hirsi Ali was the victim not only of Islamist terrorists, who drove her out of her home in Holland because she challenged Islamic oppression, but the awful condescension of the supposedly liberal intelligentsia. In case you do not know her story, on 2 November, 2004, an Islamist terrorist slit the throat of her friend, the filmmaker Theo van Gogh for the crime of making a film about the abuse of Muslim women. A dagger was stabbed in his chest with a note that said that Hirsi Ali, then a member of the Dutch Parliament, would be next.

Rather than see a totalitarian threat to liberalism, intellectuals, who ought to have known better, sneered at her. I wrote about the scandal at the time as did Christopher Hitchens. Paul Berman wrote a whole book about the affair, The Flight of the Intellectuals, which stands up well today

In short, Hirsi Ali is always worth listening to. As is her collaborator, Evelyn Markus, who has had to live with Islamist antisemitism in Holland. Together they have produced a typical celebration of Geert Wilders strong showing in the Dutch election for The Free Press. I say typical because it is long on invective but short of solutions.

Under the headline, “The Death of the Old Europe—and the Rise of the Right” the authors warn that liberal democracies face a reckoning if they do not deal with mass migration and the assimilation of immigrants.

The language is ominous – threatening even. Our authors write that Wilders’ performance confirmed that “growing number of voters on both sides of the Atlantic have seen their living standards stagnate—their manufacturing jobs outsourced or automated and their neighbourhoods flooded with immigrants, many of whom are hostile to them and their way of life”. While the elite obsess over climate change and “woke” identity politics, they continue, ordinary people face crime and an untenable cost of living.

OK. But what do they want to do about it?

Like so many others Hirsi Ali and Markus are good at issuing warnings.

“If the Dutch elite want to regain their legitimacy, they must accept rather than seek to subvert the extraordinary victory of Geert Wilders. They must take seriously the millions who voted for Wilders—and respond to their perfectly legitimate concerns about immigration, Islamism, and the reasonable fear that their national identity is being eroded.” “If they and their ilk fail to do so, we can look forward to a future, bigger vote for Geert Wilders. And we should prepare for Wilders’ counterparts around the world to seize their opportunity, too. After a certain point—when its vote share has overtaken that of the established parties—the term far right surely loses its potency.”

The best way to unpick this is to understand that, first, the term far right does not lose its potency just because a large number of people vote for far-right politicians. It is an ideological description not a measure of scale, and writers who pretend otherwise are either dumb or affecting dumbness to divert their readers from asking hard questions.. Specifically, what policies would follow from recognising “legitimate concerns about immigration, Islamism, and the reasonable fear that their national identity is being eroded”? What, in short, does the rhetoric mean? In which direction is the propaganda taking us?

Hirsi Ali and Markus say that they do not personally support Wilders’ calls to ban the Quran, which is jolly nice of them. But what do they and their friends want instead? Here are policy options that would match their rhetoric.

A Trump style travel ban on asylum seekers and migrants from Muslim countries

A ban on all asylum seekers

An end to freedom of movement within the EU to stop Muslims and migrants from one country moving to a far-right country.

A sustained police effort to find and deport illegal immigrants?

The deportation of all Muslim foreign nationals

Leave aside considerations of human rights, as so many are willing to do, you would still need to vastly increase police and immigration service numbers and powers. To find all illegal migrants, and to patrol every border, would require tens, maybe hundreds of thousands, of new officers. Your country would become a police state, with continual raids and deportations (although where the deportation flights would land is a moot point, as the Brtish Tories have found).

Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Markus either cannot or dare not answer the most basic question in politics: what is to be done?

We have threats of retribution We have jeering commentaries on how liberals and leftists don’t understand the modern world, and how “the people” will have their vengeance. But they will not recommend policies because either the alleged “problems” they highlight are insoluble, and they dare not alienate their core readership by admitting it. Or, and more dangerously, they know that only dark and vicious solutions are possible and they wish to hide that from their audience for as long as they can.

Either way, the intellectual cowardice on display matches the cowardice of the comfortable, condescending men who sneered at Ayaan Hirsi Ali as she faced Islamist death threats all those years ago.

Leave a comment

Share

This post has been free to read but please consider becoming a subcriber if you can. I can only keep working with your support.

Below is a taste of the content available if you take out a subscription

Nick Cohen

·

7 Apr

“Mal nommer les choses, c'est contribuer au malheur du monde” Albert Camus. Fascism is a nuclear weapon of a word and, like all nuclear weapons, is best left undetonated. Saying Russia is a modern fascist regime can make you appear ridiculous and dangerous in equal measure. You invite ridicule because you sound like student politicians who dismiss everyt…

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

24 Aug

I love producing this newsletter, but it is a lot work! To support my journalism please click on the link below. A subscription costs £1.15 a week, and there is a free trial on offer too Remove the preconceptions that stop you seeing clearly, and it is hard to tell the difference between the arts in the UK and in a dictatorship.

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

9 Sept

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

3 Jun

​ A random collection of liberal aristos courtesy of the Conservative Times. Actor Hugh Grant, former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the BBC’s Gary Lineker and actress Emma Watson A Wide-eyed incredulity at working-class support

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

11 Jan

Who is the author of this passage describing? He hated the EU very deeply, he said. For a while, he had remained content with Britain’s part in the world, till gradually it dawned on him just how trivial this was. In the historical mayhem of his own lifetime, he could point to no one occasion: simply he knew that if England were out of the game, the pric…

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

28 Aug

​ Daniel Hannan promising in 2015 that the UK would stay in the Single Market. We didn’t, of course Conservatives once pretended to be tough minded. Leftists might fall for communism and other insane utopian schemes. Bleeding-heart liberals might babble sentimental dross about the inherent goodness in all people.

Read full story

Nick Cohen

·

21 Sept

​ There are two dishonest conversations about wokeness, or identity politics if you prefer the less contentious term. The first from conservatives is wearily familiar. For some on the right “woke” is now a synonym for “anything I can’t abide”. Overuse has made the insult meaningless.

Read full story