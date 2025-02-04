Labour may be a one-term government. It could just be a blip between periods of increasingly extreme right-wing rule – just as Joe Biden’s administration was in the US. If it fails, it won’t be because Labour infuriated voters by being too extreme, too woke, or, heaven forfend, too socialist, but because Keir Starmer boxed himself in and killed his government with caution – and in doing so also killed the best hope for this country.

This week’s Lowdown interview is with Naomi Smith, one of the most impressive organisers on the centre-left. She helps run Best for Britain which gives politicians and activists research to refine policies and target voters.

You can listen here on Apple

Here on Spotify

Here on Amazon and on every other podcast app via this link.

Naomi explained with great gusto a paradox that might destroy this government. It needs to expand the tax base and generate growth otherwise it is finished.

And yet it won with a promise not to alter the fundamentals of the Brexit settlement. That looks like an astonishing blunder.

As Naomi said in our interview

“When we look at the damage that Brexit has done, it is immense. The OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] says it caused a 4 percent hit to our productivity, and a £40 billion hit to the government budget, compared to the counterfactual if we stayed within the EU. There’s been a 5 percent loss in economic growth versus comparable countries, and a £100 billion a year lost in output according to Bloomberg. And they're the big macro numbers. When you look at individuals, the average Brit is well over £2, 000 a year worse off because of Brexit.”

Starmer met European Union leaders this week. If Labour could only synchronise regulations with the EU, it could increase growth. Whether Starmer has the courage to make even a baby step forward remains to be seen. The omens are not looking good I must say. But I will stay on the story and let you know.

For the moment let us look at the effect of the crisis of the past decade on the national psyche. Here are two long reads from me.

1. The first is on the great novelist Hilary Mantel. She reinforced England’s national myths in her Wolf Hall trilogy. But she was astonished and disgusted by Brexit and in the months before her death was preparing to abandon England and return to her Irish Catholic roots

2. The second is my take on a brilliant book by my friend and colleague Rafael Behr on the UK’s nervous breakdown

Share

I am afraid I cannot give all my work away and these pieces are for paying subscribers only. The good news is that a subscription works out at a mere £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself! As well as having access to everything I write, you also allow me to carry on writing.

There’s also a free trial on offer.