I am writing this at the darkest time for “the West” since the end of the Cold War. Indeed, the crisis is so deep we don’t even know what “the West” is anymore.

The best one can say now is that “the West” is not a geographical entity but a state of mind. There are people who believe in free elections, the rule of law, and an independent media and judiciary, and those who don’t.

And those who don’t are everywhere in the ascendant. As things stand, Russian forces are pulverising Ukraine, and the anti-Trump forces in the US are in disarray.

Joe Biden belatedly admitted yesterday what was obvious months ago: the voters believe that he is too old to secure a second term. He may have left it too late for his party to win under a new leader. No one knows if Kamala Harris, the only possible replacement, has the time and the skill to achieve victory

All we can say is that there is a chance, perhaps a strong chance, that the American electorate will return Donald Trump to power on a platform of – to generalise but not wildly – giving Valdimir Putin whatever Vladimir Putin wants.

To make his intentions clear, Trump has picked as his running mate J.D. Vance, who makes great play of how little he cares about Ukraine, and how China is America’s real enemy. (As if the Chinese Communist Party won’t bribe Trump. As if Trump is any more willing to defend Taiwan than Ukraine.)

Erdogan, Mohammed bin Salman, Putin, Kim Jong-Un and it seems every other hard man and thug in power on the planet is gagging for a Trump victory.

Chaos theory now describes our world. An old man in Washington waits until the last possible moment to accept his mental decline, and thousands of young men die on the Ukrainian front line. Swing voters in Michigan flap towards Trump, and a hurricane hits Europe.

Into the chaos steps Anne Applebaum, a writer I have always admired as she has run towards trouble throughout her career. As a historian of Stalinism in Ukraine in the 1930s and in eastern Europe after 1945, she knows about the power of anti-democratic thought. As a commentator on our present crisis, she brings the depth of her historical research to her journalism.

Her new book Autocracy, Inc: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World (out in a few days from Allen Lane) is an argument about the sophistication of corrupt power and its ability to dominate through its control of propaganda networks and high finance.

These are unfamiliar notions. We think of money as a weak force. We assume that a person who takes a bribe will run away when circumstances change. They are not true believers like the communists, fascists, Islamists and imperialists of the 20th century. You can look at the bribed servants of the Russian, say or the Iranian, Venezuelan or Belarusian regimes, and think that it’s “not personal, just business,” as they say in the Mafia.

Instead of a better life or a new socialist utopia, Russian and Chinese propaganda merely offers cynicism. Human rights are a sham to hide the manipulations of the Western elite. Everything is shit and don’t be fooled into thinking otherwise,

In the early 2000s analysts described Russia as a post-modern autocracy. It was almost a joke. Russians were free to make money and play as they pleased as long as they let the regime play at being in power. As it turned out, Putin wasn’t playing but entertaining genocidal imperial fantasies. Russians who just got on with making money learned the hard way that the security services could shake them down.

For all the differences with the 20th century there are continuities.

Lenin said bourgeois democracy (that is democracy in a capitalist society) was “restricted, truncated, false and hypocritical, a paradise for the rich and a snare and deception for the exploited, for the poor.”

That is not so different from the propaganda of his successor in the Kremlin. Since the death of Mao, no one can pretend that the Chinese Communist Party is communist. It is an elite that uses nationalism, capitalist economics, surveillance technology and Leninist democratic centralism to maintain control. (And for those of you who enjoy despair, the Chinese elite runs the rising power of the 21st century.)

In Document Number Nine or more properly the “Communiqué on the Current State of the Ideological Sphere” the party said in 2013 that it must hunt down and punish anyone promoting universal values, constitutional democracy and a free press.

It’s not the same as 20th century Maoism, nothing is ever the same. But as Applebaum writes, then as now, autocrats still see liberal principles and liberal societies as their enemies for the rather basic reason that they threaten their power.

“If judges and juries are independent, then they can hold rulers to account. If there is a genuinely free press, journalists can expose high level theft and corruption. If the political system empowers citizens to influence the government, then citizens can eventually change the regime. The enmity towards the democratic world is not merely some form of traditional geopolitical competition, as realists and so many international relations strategists still believe. Their opposition, rather, has its roots in the very nature of the democratic political system, in words like “accountability,” “transparency” and “democracy”. They hear that language emerging from the democratic world, they hear the same language coming from their own dissidents, and they seek to destroy them both.”

It says so much about the naivety of so much political commentary that Applebaum needs to spell out the obvious.

Today’s autocracies also work together. They may not be as tightly bound together as the fascist Axis in the 1940s. There may not be a Kleptocracy International to match the Communist International.

Nevertheless, consider this sequence of events. Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin met Xi Jinping in Beijing. As the war progressed Iran supplied drones and North Korea supplied munitions. Turkey, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan all facilitated sanctions busters.

Hungary, a Putin client state, and Trump supporters in the US Congress tried to stop aid to Ukraine. Hamas, an Iranian client, attacked Israel. The Azeri dictator Ilham Aliyev invaded Nagorno-Karabakh, and Venezuela threatened to invade Guyana.

Applebaum is not so far gone that she imagines a coordinated conspiracy. Rather she shows how opportunist authoritarian actors work together to expand their territories and crush dissent at home.

In these circumstances the Mafia distinction between business and personal, corruption and ideology, vanishes. It was never a real binary. Corruption can bind people as effectively as ideology: indeed, the two go together. Imperialism, fascism, communism and ultra-nationalism are thieving movements. If you kill all the Jews, exterminate the bourgeoisie, steal territory for a colony or wipe out the intelligentsia in your occupied territories you have land, houses and loot to deliver to your supporters.

They in turn may believe more fervently in the cause as a way of justifying their new wealth.

At least 10 Russian generals have died in action in Ukraine. Given the corruption in the armed forces the odds are that they were on the take. But they still believed in fantasies of a new Russian empire.

In a vignette that’s worth the price of the book, Applebaum describes the choice Hugo Chavez made when he became president of Venezuela in 1998.

In due course the global far left was to disgrace itself – again – by sucking up to Chavez’s vicious and bent regime. But in 1998, you could see why people were optimistic about his plans to take control of the profits of the Venezuelan oil industry and relieve poverty.

Chavez made Jesus Urdaneta, head of his Directorate of Intelligence and Prevention Services. The two were comrades. They had been army cadets together. When Chavez tried to seize power in a coup, Urdaneta was by his side and did time with him when the coup failed.

After Chavez made him chief of police Urdaneta went to him and said that officials were padding contracts and lining their own pockets. The poor fool actually believed in all the dreams about socialism and the Bolivarian revolution

Chavez listened and showed him the door.

No one forced Chavez to turn Venezuela into one of the most corrupt countries on earth. Chavez’s own greed mattered, of course. His daughter María Gabriela Chávez, has bank accounts in the U.S. and Andorra with assets totalling nearly $4.2 billion and one yearns to hear what Sean Penn, Jeremy Corbyn and the other gormless fools who praised Venezuelan socialism think of that.

Nevertheless, Chavez might have opposed corruption. The Venezuelan poor would have loved him for it, and his version of socialism would not have ended as some kind of sick joke.

Like Putin, he made a different political calculation, one designed not to make his country prosperous but to keep himself permanently in power. He bet that corrupt officials would prove more malleable than clean ones.

And he was right. Chavez is dead. But the regime endures to this day. It has driven four million people into exile. But the corrupt officials are still loyal and Cuba, Russia, China and the rest of Applebaum’s Autocracy Inc., pump in support to a fellow anti-Western state.

Which brings me back to my opening question: what is the West? In the age of Trump, you can wonder if it still exists

I am writing this piece in London where bankers, hedge funds and financial advisers recycled the money looted by regimes around the world. Libel lawyers were on hand to threaten the critics of oligarchs with crippling bills for speaking the truth, and estate agents and private school headmasters offered mansions for their mistresses and a gentlemanly education for their sons.

Paris, Geneva, New York and the tax havens offered matching services.

It can seem from the vantage point of the 2020s that the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 did not so much globalise liberalism as globalise corruption

The weakest part of Applebaum’s book is its conclusi

on where she recommends cleaning up Western money laundering and allying with democrats in oppressive regimes.

It is not so much that she is wrong. It is just that if Trump returns to the White House there is not a hope in hell of the West standing for anything other than the corruption it once claimed to oppose.

