Must we ban Dobby the house elf?

Visibly desperate Conservatives are counting on their opposition to the left’s cultural revolution to save them, if not from defeat, then at least from annihilation. The party’s deputy chair Lee Anderson forecast that a ‘mix of culture wars and trans debate’ would be ‘at the heart’ of the party’s coming election campaign. You only need to listen to Tory ministers or read the Tory press to see that plan being followed.

Left-leaning commentators have a convincing response which boils down to a simple exclamation of, ‘who the hell are you trying to kid?’ As by-election results show, the electorate will punish the Conservatives for 14 years of national decline with the anger of a subject population turning on an occupying army. No amount of campaigning against the trans lobby or cancel culture will save them.

Then left-leaning commentators go on to say that the public does not care about woke politics, or if you dislike the term, identity politics. And here I disagree. Nothing will stop Keir Starmer becoming prime minister. But if Labour panders to authoritarianism, in power, if it rules over a country whose citizens are frightened of speaking their minds, it is easy to imagine the public revolting, not least because the intellectual foundations of woke politics are already collapsing around us.

The vigour and the intellectual challenge of the movement have gone. As Franz Kafka said, ‘every revolution evaporates and leaves behind only the slime of a new bureaucracy’. So it is proving with the woke revolution. The good it achieved has been supplanted by conformism that is enforced by intimidation

You see the bureaucratic slime piling up in HR departments.