Pussy Riot protest at the Venice Biennale, shot by Nikita Teryoshin. (Courtesy Pussy Riot)

This year’s Venice Biennale carries a grim and bizarre echo of the past. Not since the Cold War has art been so exploited by authoritarian politicians.

Frankly, not once since the Cold War have politicians thought that art mattered enough to be worthy of exploitation. Whatever crimes you attribute to them, you can’t accuse the neo-liberal leaders of the early 21st century of wanting to control and censor artists.

Until now, modern artists appeared to be more threatened by the cancel culture of online critics than their governments.

There is an element of that at play in Venice today. Belu-Simion Fǎinaru, who is representing Israel, is facing demands from an activist group the Art Not Genocide Alliance that his show be closed as punishment for the war in Gaza.

They activists are clear that it is nothing personal. They demand “the exclusion of the Israeli state which continues its genocide’, not the “exclusion of any individual artist.”

We are used to arguments like this. They have been playing out for years.

The controversies coming out of the art from Putin’s Moscow and Trump’s Washington, however, are something very new, or rather something very old.

So old in fact we have forgotten how to handle them.

Putin and Trump aren’t modern figures. They are like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao and every monarch, emperor and pharaoh before them. They want artists and architects to spread their propaganda and immortalise their deeds.

Hence Trump is trying to redesign Washington as another populist autocrat, Napoleon III, redesigned Paris. (For those of you looking for historical echoes I should add that Napoleon III was driven from power in 1870 after defeat in a disastrous war.)

Trump is demolishing and rebuilding a wing of the White House, putting his name on dollar bills and proposing that the city be dominated by a giant gold-accented victory arch. (What victories? Surely not in Iran?)

The public do not want it. In a sign that the American democratic spirit is not dead yet, the US Commission of Fine Arts received about 1,000 comments from the public, and magnificently everyone was against the project.

Trump doesn’t care. He cares about forcing future generations to acknowledge his magnificence.

It will be “the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World” Trump wrote on social media. “This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington DC area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!”

The Venice Biennale always has the potential to be exploited because art in its shows is organised by country rather than by artist or theme.

Thirty countries in total have their own national pavilions and the exhibition’s national orientation made it a space for the revival of nationalism

Members of the exhibition jury have resigned as a result. The Italian government has criticised the show and the European Union has threatened to terminate its two million euro ($2.34 million) because Venice has breached sanctions against Russia

The Trump administration is promoting MAGA art in Venice. Meanwhile Russia is showing that courtier artists, like courtier journalists, can add a touch of class and veneer of respectability, to the dumb and over-privileged members of a tyrannical elite

Everyone from the EU to the Italian government to Pussy Riot is appalled by the Russian pavilion. It allows a procession of spoiled brats to avoid sanctions, and endorses the supporters of crimes against humanity.