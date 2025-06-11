The events of the past 24 hours have raised the terrifying possibility that Palestinians may soon be on the receiving end of one of the great crimes of the 21st century

Mike Huckabee, Trump’s ambassador to Israel, began by appearing to condone their destruction.

He didn’t put it like that. Even Trump’s diplomats can observe the niceties of polite society. Rather than saying that the US would be happy for Israeli troops to drive five million Palestinians from their homes at gunpoint, he said, that Palestinians could not have a state in Palestine.

Interviewed by Bloomberg News, Huckabee said that any future Palestinian entity could be carved out of “a Muslim country” – not the West Bank and Gaza where five million Palestinians actually live.

“There’s no room for it,” he said.

You could say he was just abandoning the American commitment to a two-state solution, and many journalists read it that way. The betrayal is serious enough in itself but not an endorsement of mass deportations.

But Huckabee went on to use the Israeli government’s theocratic name of “Judea and Samaria” to refer to the West Bank. The Biblical language is quite purposefully deployed to suggest that God gave the land to the Jews sometime before the Romans arrived and so it was theirs for eternity

The idea ought to be dismissed as insane. Does the US want Israel to imitate Stalin’s Soviet Union and force five million people to pack their belongings and march to – well, where? Egypt? Jordan?

No country would take them. Palestinians would become like the Jews of the 1930s, blocked at every border

Insane or not Huckabee’s was not a lone voice. In February Donald Trump said he wanted to “take over” the Gaza Strip, move out the Palestinian population and turn it into “a big real estate site”. Too many commentators treated him as a silly, rambling old man, rather than an ally of the Israeli extreme right, which shares the obsession with ethnic cleansing.

At about the same time as Huckabee was speaking, the governments of the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway launched a coordinated attack on that same extreme right. They imposed sanctions on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich “in response to their repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities.”

The days when Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were fringe figures are long gone. In Israel as in so many other countries, the fringe has become the mainstream now, and the mainstream has become the fringe.

Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit Jewish Power party and Smotrich's Religious Zionism party are vital parts of Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The UK and its allies targeted them because of their incitement of “severe acts of violence by extremist Israeli settlers which undermine a future Palestinian state.”

Far from sharing the legitimate concerns, the Trump administration in the form of Marco Rubio immediately denounced the UK and its allies.

It’s worth stopping here to note the shift in the position of the UK government, because it shows the depth of the fear the Israeli far right is provoking.

After Hamas committed the worst massacre of Jews since Hitler, Keir Starmer effectively said the Israeli government could do what it wanted. “Israel has the right” to withhold power and water from Palestinian civilians, he said in October 2023 – a statement that lost Labour hundreds of thousands of Muslim votes. Now Labour is more worried about the terror potential of the Israeli government than of the battered remnants of Hamas.

The Hamas strategy, which was also the strategy of Hezbollah, Iran, and all the demonstrators on the streets of Western capitals demanding a Palestinian state from the “river to the sea,” was dangerously stupid. The Israeli right was just as keen on a Jewish state from the river to the sea. Hamas gave it an excuse to produce one.

By raising the possibility of the mass deportation of Jews they encouraged the fanatics who wanted a mass deportation of Palestinians.

And it is not just foreigners who say so. The former head of Mossad, Tamir Pardo, who is hardly a bleeding-heart liberal, said in 2023 that “horrible, racist parties” in Netanyahu’s coalition were the Jewish equivalent of the Ku Klux Klan. Many of the laws that the Israeli government was passing against Palestinians were the equivalent of the “antisemitic laws” racist European and Arab states passed against Jews, he continued.

Pardo’s KKK comparison has been justified by events. Back in 2023 Smotrich said that a Palestinian town should be “wiped out”. Now he says, “Gaza will be entirely destroyed” and its Palestinian population must “leave in great numbers to third countries.”

He is envisaging ethnic cleansing on a scale far larger than the Serb persecutions of Bosnia’s Muslims in the 1990s. This comparison has already occurred to the Israeli government – which, as I reported, honours today’s Bosnian Serb leaders and grotesquely lauds their commitment to opposing antisemitism.

Large number of Israelis agree with Smotrich. A poll for the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz –which is well worth supporting, incidentally – produced truly shocking results: 82 percent of respondents supported the forcible expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, while 56 percent supported expelling Palestinian citizens of Israel. The findings have been disputed but no one can dispute that the extremist position is now a mainstream position.

I am called “Cohen” and I am well aware of how hatred of Israel can be a cover for anti-Jewish racism and produce new versions of ancient prejudices.

But no amount of criticism of antisemites can hide the fact that a large section of the Israeli political class and a large segment of Israeli public opinion is now in favour of perpetrating enormous crimes against Palestinians.

Share

The US government won’t stand in their way. At best it will be neutral. At worst it will be cheering them on.

I am not saying mass deportations will happen. I am not saying they are likely to happen. I am saying that they could happen, and that possibility alone should spur our governments to do a little more than sanction a couple of political thugs.

Leave a comment

Share

With Trump and Putin tearing our world apart, I am writing more than ever. But because good journalism takes time and money, I can only keep going with the kind and generous support of subscribers.

You receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, and even the worst cafes in the world charge more than that for a cup of coffee.