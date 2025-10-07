Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems right to keep many posts on the current crisis free to read for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful!

The most interesting American writers I know are conservatives who rejected Trump. Right from the start of the MAGA era in 2016, they stood up against what we can surely now see is the most corrupt, mendacious and authoritarian regime to take power in a Western democracy.

They ought to be helping lead the resistance to Trump, and in one sense they are. I don’t mean to knock them or denigrate them in any way.

But their splits and contradictions need to be studied because they show how hard it is to build a united front against the dictatorial right.

From the 1930s on, there have been two options

1/ Appease

Do you set aside your basic principles for the greater good of defeating an autocratic menace? In this variation, the left or the woke abandon much of what they believe so that they can build a popular front that woos conservatives away from the clammy embrace of a fascistic strongman.

2/ Confront

Or do you double down in the interests of keeping your tribe together? In this variant, compromise isn’t a virtue but a fatal danger. Push the desire to appease too far and you risk driving away your core supporters and letting the dictator in by default

You’d think that the “Never Trumpers” would have gone for Option 1 and tried to woo and appease right-wingers. They were conservatives, after all.

When they abandoned the Republican party in despair at its endorsement of a corrupt thug, they should have warned their new friends on the left about the dangers of giving the right easy wins.

What do I mean “warn?”

They should have been screaming from the rooftops about the need for progressives to be tough on crime and border control.

Most of them did nothing of the sort.

Before I go any further, I need to make my introductions. In journalism the most prominent Never Trumpers were (and are) David Frum, who worked for George W. Bush, Bill Kristol, who ran the Weekly Standard and admired and worked for Dan Quayle. As you can see, they were authentically right wing. So too was Charlie Sykes, a talk radio host form Wisconsin, Tim Miller, a spin doctor for the Republican party, and Sarah Longwell a Republican party activist.

Readers are most likely to know their work because of The Bulwark, a deservedly successful podcast presented first by Charlie Sykes and then by Tim Miller.

Islam demands death for apostates for a reason fanatics everywhere understand. Pagans can be dismissed as lost souls who know no better. Apostates are far more dangerous.

They have learned the true faith and rejected it. They know its hypocrisies and failings. The Bulwark has become one of the most righteous, ruthless and reliable sources of anti-Trump opposition precisely because it is run by people who can expose the double standards of the far right from the inside.

For all that, most Never Trumpers did not become the candid friends Democrats needed.

I interviewed Charlie Sykes for the Lowdown (you can listen to us here). He walked away from his comrades precisely because, as he said to me “I think it was a major mistake for much of the Never Trump movement to basically become liberal Democrats.”

They should have spent the Biden years warning American progressives of the dangers of provoking a backlash.

In retrospect (and indeed at the time) there was a clear case for friends of American liberals to say that Biden was far too old to even think about running again – and it was pure folly for Democrats to pretend otherwise. Meanwhile as her shallow and thoughtless memoir shows, Kamala Harris lacked the political ability to take on Trump and had no clear policy agenda beyond the debatable claim that she was a nice person.

Never Trump conservatives might have warned that much of the woke agenda was crazed, that immigration was for a while out of control, and that inflation wasn’t a “blip” but a real hit to living standards.

Sykes’ former colleagues can speak for themselves about why they moved left.

Tim Miller published Why We Did It, a terrific account of why his former friends and colleagues allowed Trump to corrupt them. You do not need to be an amateur psychiatrist to imagine that he became so repulsed by the willingness of his former self to work for a bunch of charlatans he switched to the liberal alternative. One can hardly blame him.

Leaving aside personal motivations, however, the question remains whether appeasing conservatives so that you can peel them away from Trump or Farage or Orban is the best policy, as Sykes suggests.

I certainly believe that there are many on the left who don’t so much fight the far right as pass it ammunition.

But the experience of the UK’s Labour government shows that appeasement may help win elections, but it doesn’t help you stop the far right winning next time around.

To win, Labour appeased conservatively minded voters by promising not to raise personal taxes or take the UK back into the European Union. Meanwhile Keir Starmer wrapped himself in the Union Jack and it seemed that the resonant British phrase “flag shagger” had been coined to describe him.

Labour won. But because of its foolish promises on tax, it could only raise money by hitting business with crippling burdens. And as might have been predicted, Starmer shagged the flag so often and so vigorously, large numbers of UK progressives abandoned the Labour party in despair.

If Nigel Farage, Trump’s mini-me, ever takes power, it may not be because the Labour party was too left-wing but because it was not left-wing enough and blew apart its electoral coalition.

In any case, you always need to ask who suffers from the compromises progressives make to stop the far right before advocating them.

The model for all anti-fascist movements is the “popular front” of the 1930s. Stalin ordered European communists to work with anyone on the right who opposed Hitler. The result was often ridiculous. As George Orwell said, all of a sudden leftists had to put aside their concerns about the evils of western imperialism and the necessity of the class struggle in the interests of preserving anti-fascist unity

The popular front, he said, “is a combination with about as much vitality, and about as much right to exist, as a pig with two heads or some other Barnum and Bailey monstrosity.”

Who gets thrown under the bus in the process is always a good question. In the 1930s, colonial peoples and the need for workers’ rights had to be forgotten. In our day, any serious attempts to spike the far right’s guns would come at the expense of asylum seekers and the poor.

The worst of it is that appeasement may fail – as the experience of Labour Britain shows.

In short, anti-fascism isn’t for the fainthearted. You undoubtedly need to stop providing easy targets for your enemies to mow down. You must certainly be prepared to confront the follies of your own side.

But you also need to provide a compelling vision of a better and more prosperous society that challenges the false bill of goods offered by the far right.

I wish it were otherwise, but the conflicts within the Never Trump movement reveal that there are no easy answers. The failures of Biden and Harris in the US, Macron in France, and (to date) Starmer in the UK show that we are in a grim and glib age when offering a better future is easier said than done, even as the need for a better offer grows more urgent by the day.

