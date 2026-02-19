This morning the police threw the monarchy into crisis when they announced in effect that no one was above the rule of law. They arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the suspect previously known as Prince Andrew.

If I wanted to be melodramatic about it, I would say that this country has seen nothing like it since Oliver Cromwell arrested Charles I in the 1640s or the Whigs forced James II to flee to France in the 1680s.

A statement from Thames Valley police said: “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Misconduct in public office relates to official duties, not to alleged sex crimes with Jeffrey Epstein. We have strict contempt of court laws in the UK that limit what I can say. However, I recently produced a long read based on Andrew Lownie’s extraordinary work of investigative journalism: Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which asks all the hard questions about the ex-Prince’s duties as a special trade representative.

The other royal scandal

Two scandals forced King Charles to strip his brother of his titles and rename him “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

The first reason for the royal shunning was, of course, the Epstein scandal.

As the US Congress forces Trump to release redacted files, it is clearly not going away. The latest batch shows Mountbatten-Windsor lying on the laps of women in what looks like Sandringham, with the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell grinning in the background.

As a shocked BBC commentator noted on Christmas Eve: “This is a room in Sandringham where the royals could be gathering this week to watch the King’s message and they might have to erase that other image from their thoughts”.

Indeed, they might. But for all the pearl clutching and all the revelations in the US, there’s no sign of a prosecution.

Equally concerning is a scandal that receives far less attention: how did such a minor royal become so majorly rich?

For alongside all the other forms of obscenity that characterise the ex-Prince’s life sits his obscene wealth.

If you think the corruption of Trump’s America can’t happen in the UK, look at what already happens in our own dear royal family.