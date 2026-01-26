I have wanted to interview Claire Berlinski for a long time. She runs Cosmopolitan Globalist, one of the best foreign affairs sites on Substack, and abhors the fanaticisms of the far right and left.

What with one thing and another, she has had more than enough fanaticism to contend with in the 2020s – and it’s getting worse.

Claire is a true cosmopolitan. She was born and raised in California, educated at Oxford, and has worked all over the world producing novels, essays and journalism. She now lives in Paris.

We talked about the future of America. Claire was as informed and charming as anyone who knows her writing would expect. She was also utterly devastating.

You can watch on YouTube above

We are on Apple here

On Spotify here.

On Amazon here. Or you can listen on any other app via this feed

Claire sees Trump pushing America into a crisis. Eventually the bond markets and America’s fiscal system will buckle under the pressure, and its superpower status will crack.

In a profound moment she talked about American culture’s “lack of a tragic sensibility.” Americans “believe we are just prosperous and powerful by default,” she said.

Protected by great oceans and with an undoubtedly successful entrepreneurial culture, many Americans do not understand how fragile their civilisation is. They think they can threaten its foundations without paying a price.

“We’re attacking our own scientific establishment. We’re attacking our own universities. We’re attacking the independence of corporations, turning them into crony capitalists that make business decisions because it gets them close to Donald Trump.”

Trump is aided by complacent political and media elites who “sanewash” his madness. For example, European leaders believed after last week’s Greenland crisis that Trump had backed down and renounced the use of violence.

“No, that’s not the main takeaway” Claire says. “The main takeaway is that this man is barking mad. Journalists have not done their duty in precisely describing the clinical features that Trump is exhibiting. Almost every clinical psychologist I’ve spoken to has converged on a diagnosis of malignant narcissism and probably frontotemporal dementia… As he becomes more disinhibited, he becomes crueller, more aggressive.”

Please listen to the whole interview.

Below are two background pieces from me. The first is an argument that we must accept that Claire is right to say that the most powerful man on the planet is in headlong mental decline. The second is a cultural history of treason that looks at why upper-class Englishmen have been willing to betray their country to everyone from Stalin’s Soviet Union to Trump’s America

As there are paywalls, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. You receive all kinds of benefits. You also allow me to carry on writing.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!

Give a gift subscription

Share Writing from London