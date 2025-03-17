Dear Subscribers, because of the tragedy in Ukraine, it seems only right to keep these posts free to read. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be very grateful.

Even before the US entered World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration recognised that Hitler had to be fought. He authorised the delivery of supplies to Britain and committed America to a defence of European freedom which appeared as if it would last forever.

Within weeks of Hitler declaring war on the United States in December 1941, the Voice of America began broadcasting. It embodied America’s new commitment to anti-fascism.

Broadcasts were introduced by the “Battle Hymn of the Republic" and included the pledge: "Today, and every day from now on, we will be with you from America to talk about the war. The news may be good or bad for us – We will always tell you the truth.”

It was hugely successful. The station reaches around 320 million people today – or, rather, it did. As with the BBC, you can call it state-sponsored media if you wish. But also like the BBC, the station won trust not by spreading propaganda but by doing its best to produce impartial and accurate journalism – by living up to its promise to “tell you the truth.”

Roosevelt faced raging opposition from isolationists and pro-fascists led by Charles Lindbergh, the aviator and celebrity leader of the US far right. In his popular radio broadcasts, he declared that America should dominate its neighbours and leave Hitler to conquer Europe.

The great US political commentator Walter Lippmann spoke out against Lindbergh’s “deplorable” implication that the United States should leave Europe to Hitler and concentrate on dominating the Western Hemisphere. He warned against “the spread of such imperialist ideas here in this country and among all our neighbours.”[i]

Now if you are the descendant of Chileans who were persecuted under Pinochet, or of Greeks who lived under the colonels, or if your family was blown apart in Vietnam, and you want to question America’s commitment to anti-fascism please, go ahead – be my guest.

But what is happening today is not a reckoning for the crimes of the Cold War. It is the triumph of the ghost of Charles Lindbergh. In Trump’s first term, HBO made a commentary on his politics by dramatizing Philip Roth’s Plot Against America. Roth’s story imagined Lindbergh taking power in 1940 and creating a fascist United States.

As it was, Trump was constrained in his first term. Now, as he returns embittered, vengeful, and surrounded by far-right ideologues, the comparison seems bleakly apt.

As if to prove the point, the Trump administration announced over the weekend that it is silencing Voice of America along with Radio Free Europe (which was set up in the Cold War to combat Stalinist propaganda).

Their funding is frozen. Their journalists don’t know what future, if any, they have. An embodiment of America’s commitment to anti-fascism that goes back to 1942 couldn’t survive the first few weeks of Trump’s second term.

People who have not grasped what the US far right wants were astonished.

In one of the most naïve statements ever to come out of Brussels, the European Commission told the news website POLITICO on Sunday:

“These media outlets have been a beacon of truth, democracy, and hope for millions of people around the world. In an age of unmoderated content and fake news, journalism and freedom of the press are critical for democracy.”

Actually, the statement was worse than naïve. The European Commission was displaying the wishful thinking of a deluded institution that cannot accept that its old world has gone.

Bertolt Brecht wrote:

And even in Atlantis of the legend

The night the seas rushed in,

The drowning men still bellowed for their slaves.

And even in Europe today we see men and women in power who still bellow out the old condemnations of “fake news,” as if Donnald Trump, Elon Musk, and J.D. Vance believe in telling the truth. As if the alliance Roosevelt made still holds good.

One hopes that sooner rather than later even the most deluded Europeans will accept that Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are not on Europe’s side in the struggle against Putin any more than Charles Lindbergh and the American fascist movement were on the side of Europeans fighting Hitler.

If you don’t like the comparison with fascism, consider how well Walter Lippman’s condemnation of Lindbergh applies to Trump.

Lindbergh wanted to emulate rather than fight Hitler by building an American empire in the Western hemisphere. Trump wants to emulate rather than fight Putin by building an American empire in Canada, Greenland and Panama.

Look, too, at how he sucks up to Putin. You don’t have to go along with the journalists and intelligence officers who have shown why it is plausible to view Trump as a Russian agent of influence. (Although as I said when I covered the story, no one would have the right to be shocked if their allegations turned out to be true.)

It remains a matter of record that Trump abuses Ukraine, and then gazes with adoring eyes at Putin. There isn’t even a pretence of even-handedness. After being humiliated in the White House, Zelensky agreed to Trump’s demands for a ceasefire. But Trump never makes similar demands of Russia.

A vignette from the past few days reveals the double standard.

Trump originally named General Keith Kellogg as his special envoy in charge of negotiating an end to the war. But the Russians claimed he was too sympathetic to Ukraine. Far from standing up for the independence of his negotiator, Trump removed Kellog from the task of dealing with the Kremlin and appointed one Steve Witkoff, a former business partner of Trump and someone who has lapped up Russian propaganda.

For instance, Witkoff in late February went to great lengths to repeat the Putin-driven narrative that Russia was provoked to invade Ukraine by NATO.

As Professor Phillips O’Brien said of the debacle

“During the course of the week we have seen even more evidence that Trump and Putin are aligned. Even though Putin mutilates the 30-day ceasefire plans there are no extra sanctions placed on Russia (as Trump always threatens to do—but never does), US diplomats are fired or promoted because Putin wants them gone or prefers them, and Trump praises Putin for his non-existent desire for peace. Trump and Putin are still together—and people had better stop planning on them falling out.”

No serious person can doubt that Trump will sell out Ukraine and Europe. The two are bound together.

In Behold America, her grim history of the fascism of the original America First movement, Sarah Churchwell quotes the American journalist Dorothy Thompson, who told readers not to be fooled by the denials of Lindbergh that he was a Nazi. He wanted to confuse people, she said. He admired Hitler and quite clearly wanted to build a new party on Nazi lines.

“Lindbergh’s behaviour fits a pattern –a thoroughly familiar pattern. It is the pattern of revolutionary politics designed by Adolf Hitler. Lindbergh’s technique, his whole campaign is singularly without inventiveness. To anyone who has studied popular demagogues bent on making New Orders of Society, Lindberg is old stuff.”

And so is Trump. It would be better for Europe to accept that Trump has killed the anti-fascist America of the 1940s, and made the United States our adversary, than continue believing for a moment longer that we can rely on, of all people, Donald Trump to defend our freedom.

