I was delighted to be joined on the Lowdown by one of the most essential commentators of our day, Anne Applebaum.

She is the author of Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine; Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe 1944–1956; Gulag: A History, the Twilight of Democracy and Autocracy, Inc: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World. You can read her at the Atlantic or here on Substack .

We had a wide-ranging conversation, but its grim theme was the shattering of the assumption that American conservatives will defend democracy at home or abroad.

We discussed:

How culture wars are the radical right’s best weapon

How Trump like every dictator in history is turning the coercive institutions of the state into his own private police force

How the UK and Europe need to wake up to the danger that Vance, Trump, Musk and the MAGA right regard them as their enemies.

As Anne said:

“I would watch out for that and have a contingency plan. [You need] to think about a world in which the United States is run by people who are hostile to Britain”

In the meantime, here is an essay I wrote in 2020 on Anne’s most important work, The Twilight of Democracy. It is as much a memoir as a history — and all the more powerful for that.

At the turn of the millennium Anne felt at home in the West’s conservative circles. She believed in free markets and in defending democracy, and so did everyone around her.

She then watched with astonishment as people she thought she knew spun off to support Trump, or to take the UK out of the EU, or to back conspiratorial movements driven half mad with paranoid rage in Hungary and Poland

If I had to recommend one book that explained what it felt like to live through the West’s civil war, this would be it.

Conservatism turns sour

Anne Applebaum can look at the wreck of democratic politics and understand it with a completeness few contemporary writers can match.

When she asks who sent Britain into the unending Brexit crisis, or inflicted the Trump administration on America, or turned Poland and Hungary into conspiratorial states, she does not need to search press cuttings.

Her friends did it, she replies.

Or, rather, her former friends. For if they are now embarrassed to have once known her, that feeling is reciprocated.

Applebaum’s latest book, Twilight of Democracy: The Failure of Politics and the Parting of Friends, opens with a scene a novelist could steal.

On 31 December 1999, Applebaum and her husband, Radosław Sikorski, a minister in Poland’s then centre-right government, threw a party. It was a Millennium Eve housewarming for a manor house in the western Poland they had helped rebuild from ruins.