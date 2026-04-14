Frank Furedi in the 1980s w hen he sucked up to the far left rather than the far right

After the immensely cheering defeat of Viktor Orbán, I am updating a piece on how the courtier intellectuals of the radical right excuse the vast corruption and incessant lying of the movements they serve. It’s based on an evasive and shoddy book, In Defence of Populism (out in May) which ought to serve as an obituary notice for an entire degraded movement.

The author, Frank Furedi, is a familiar figure to all of us who monitor extremist intellectuals.

He is a former communist, who took his cultist followers from the far left to the far right. They now help run Orbán’s Mathias Corvinus Collegium propaganda centre– which has taken over a billion US dollars of Hungarian taxpayer money.

Furedi ducks all the hard questions — he has to. Supporters of the radical right can never confront the corruption of their movements. If they did, they would be forced to acknowledge that their attacks on the public broadcasters, judicial and civil service independence, and the free press – in other words, their attacks on all the institutions that can hold thieves to account – provided the ideal environment for powerful criminals like Trump and Orbán to flourish.

Let us hope that he and men like him will finally face the scrutiny they deserve.

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Frank Furedi and the vacuity of the radical right

To paraphrase Franz Kafka, the populist revolution has receded leaving behind only the stain of a new corruption.

In the United States, Donald Trump promised his supporters he would not ensnare America in yet another war in the Middle East, and has proceeded to do just that. From his point of view, the war provided an excellent excuse for an epic $1.5 billion worth of market manipulation by Trump’s cronies.

The cut Trump and his family receive will further push up the running total of his profits from power, which is already in the billions.