Over the Easter holiday I will update and resend long reads that aren’t tied to the daily news but will, I hope, offer a deeper look at our times. They are for paying subscribers, and so I need to say that, if you sign up, you receive access to all articles, archives, and debates.

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When cultural historians write the story of our times, I hope they will find space for a paragraph on the grim fate of Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts.

It epitomises the failure of progressives to deal with attacks from what I suppose you must call “the left”.

At the global level, the failure to stand by liberal principles and defend free expression has had disastrous consequences. It meant that universities, publishers, and the public and charitable sectors went along with purges that, as well as ruining the lives of innocent people, allowed Trump and his friends to imitate their tactics and intimidate progressive institutions. (See graph.)

Authoritarianism from the left is no better than authoritarianism from the right. For a portrait in miniature of the ideological distortions of our day, the tale of the Glasgow Centre for Contemporary Arts cannot be beaten.

It was not destroyed by fascistic thugs or a heartless government in faraway Westminster. On the contrary,