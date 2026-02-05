When cultural historians write the story of our times, I hope they will find the space for a paragraph on the grim fate of Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts.

It epitomises the failure of progressives to deal with attacks from what I suppose you must call “the left”.

At the global level the failure to stand by liberal principles has had disastrous consequences. It meant that universities, publishers, liberal newspapers and the public and charitable sectors went along with purges that, as well as ruining the lives of innocent people, allowed Trump and the far right to imitate their tactics.

But if you want a portrait in miniature of the ideological distortions of our day the closure of the Glasgow Centre for Contemporary Arts cannot be beaten.

It was not destroyed by fascistic thugs or a heartless government in faraway Westminster. On the contrary, it had secured £3.4 million of taxpayers’ money to see it through the next three years.

Instead, it was done for by the belief that the primary purpose of the arts centre was not to bring contemporary culture to the people of Glasgow, but to encourage political activism. Impossibilist demands that the workers – or rather a self-selected group of workers – should seize control didn’t help either.

The centre on Sauchiehall Street, which since the 1970s had hosted the likes of Damien Hirst, Allen Ginsberg, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Connolly, closed on 30 January.

Its programme manager Annie Hazelwood talked of “a moment of real loss” for Glasgow’s cultural community. On that she was right. Glasgow may not be the impoverished city it once was, but it still needs and deserves all the public facilities it can get.

I caught the first hint of trouble when friends in the city contacted me in 2023 about a bitter and self-destructive strike at the centre’s restaurant and bar.

I had never covered a story like it.