A warning from Trump's America
Charlie Sykes on breaking out of progressive bubbles
With the radical right on the rise across Europe and here in the UK, we need to learn from the failures of the US centre-left to stop Trump.
To gauge the extent of the danger, I was delighted to interview Charlie Sykes, one of the original “never-Trump” conservatives from 2016. He helped found the Bulwark, which has been one of the best and most consistent sources of criticism of the MAGA movement.
You can listen on Spotify here
On Amazon here
Or via any other app here.
You can also watch us live on YouTube (apologies for the terrifying screen grab).
I am working on a long read on the failure to stop Trump, which I hope will be up tomorrow.
In the meantime, here is a piece of mine from behind the paywall on the persistence of the delusion that Trump may not be all bad.
I wish it were otherwise but it ought to be quite clear by now that Trump’s enemies aren’t Russia and China, but liberals at home and liberal democracies abroad.
Europe and East Asia can’t count on him, and liberals in the US must organise to defend their republic from him
Refreshing to have a conservative voice on the podcast. I’m not on the right myself, but listen to the Bulwark regularly.
Can we please have Nick’s recommendation as to which two conservative UK journos are criticising Farage, so we can read them? Thanks!
Like everything else Trump has reminded us that we have a responsibility to look after ourselves. Even at 2% defence budget we were almost defenceless. A recent exercise with the Americans revealed that in a real war we would run out of ammunition in a week. We have failed to respond to the development of drones on the battlefield and surveillance in the air. Thank goodness the Ukrainians have managed to develop drone warfare so quickly. Just listen to the Tory conference and realise that they are like ostrich’s, with their heads stuck in the sand. No word from Farage on Gaza, France or our deficit. When will it strike the normal voter that he is just a clone of Trump.
Regarding antisemitism, Corbyn was thrown out of the Labour Party because he failed to even recognise his antisemitism. Most people work with Jews, some of my contemporaries have married them, and have no problems with them. The State of Israel is another question altogether. I certainly wish I could express my contempt for their actions in Gaza.