With the radical right on the rise across Europe and here in the UK, we need to learn from the failures of the US centre-left to stop Trump.

To gauge the extent of the danger, I was delighted to interview Charlie Sykes, one of the original “never-Trump” conservatives from 2016. He helped found the Bulwark, which has been one of the best and most consistent sources of criticism of the MAGA movement.

You can listen on Spotify here

On Amazon here

Or via any other app here.

You can also watch us live on YouTube (apologies for the terrifying screen grab).

I am working on a long read on the failure to stop Trump, which I hope will be up tomorrow.

In the meantime, here is a piece of mine from behind the paywall on the persistence of the delusion that Trump may not be all bad.

I wish it were otherwise but it ought to be quite clear by now that Trump’s enemies aren’t Russia and China, but liberals at home and liberal democracies abroad.

Europe and East Asia can’t count on him, and liberals in the US must organise to defend their republic from him

Share

The article is for paying subscribers so I should say that, if you sign up, you have access to thousands of articles and podcasts. You also free me to carry on writing without pressure from advertisers or media owners.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!