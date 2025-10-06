Writing from London

Writing from London

Ilse Mogensen
17h

Refreshing to have a conservative voice on the podcast. I’m not on the right myself, but listen to the Bulwark regularly.

Can we please have Nick’s recommendation as to which two conservative UK journos are criticising Farage, so we can read them? Thanks!

John Woods
1d

Like everything else Trump has reminded us that we have a responsibility to look after ourselves. Even at 2% defence budget we were almost defenceless. A recent exercise with the Americans revealed that in a real war we would run out of ammunition in a week. We have failed to respond to the development of drones on the battlefield and surveillance in the air. Thank goodness the Ukrainians have managed to develop drone warfare so quickly. Just listen to the Tory conference and realise that they are like ostrich’s, with their heads stuck in the sand. No word from Farage on Gaza, France or our deficit. When will it strike the normal voter that he is just a clone of Trump.

Regarding antisemitism, Corbyn was thrown out of the Labour Party because he failed to even recognise his antisemitism. Most people work with Jews, some of my contemporaries have married them, and have no problems with them. The State of Israel is another question altogether. I certainly wish I could express my contempt for their actions in Gaza.

