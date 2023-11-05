A few days ago, I sent out a Lowdown podcast discussion on David Hooper’s new book on legal intimidation in the London courts. I have campaigned against it throughout my career. In 2013 I wrote my own book on censorship which I wittily entitled (even if I do say so myself) You Can’t Read This Book I included a whole chapter on the menace the English law posed. I used every trick I knew to convince readers we needed legal reform. Today in the final extract from the book, I look at the global reach of English law.

Mia Farrow after giving evidence at the Roman Polanski libel trial in 2005. Polanski could not appear in court to defend his reputation because he would have been arrested!

The law’s readiness to censor writers and order their publishers to pulp books and pay costs and fines weakens conservative claims that England and the rest of Europe are afflicted with an over-mighty ‘liberal judiciary’.

The judges are not true liberals, but the successors to the aristocratic Whigs of pre-democratic Britain. William Hazlitt defined a Whig as neither liberal nor conservative, but ‘a coward to both sides of the question, who dare not be a knave nor an honest man, but is a sort of whiffling, shuffling, cunning, silly, contemptible, unmeaning negation of the two’.

Modern judges prove Hazlitt’s point for him. After presiding over the false convictions of the Birmingham Six, the Guildford Four and other innocent men and women in the terrorist trials of the 1970s, they were obliged to learn to uphold the rights of defendants to fair trials in the criminal courts.

However, when citizens are not prisoners of the state, but are exercising their right to be full participants in the deliberations of society, they shut them up.