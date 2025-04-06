Who today can assert that the best way to understand the world is to “follow the money”? Or that the best way to understand the United States is to watch how all-powerful corporations rig the system and control its politicians.

They used to. Thanks to its outrageously lax political funding laws, the US was an extreme example of a system you find in every democracy: the right-wing party represents business interests, and the left-wing party represents labour interests.

You can deplore the corruption that interest-group politics brings as loudly as you want. But as the American example is showing, you should fear its collapse.

A large portion of the American rich, particularly its financial class, supported Donald Trump. Far from governing in their interests (as he did in his first term) he has wrecked their businesses, and by the looks of it, the world economy too.

Simplistic understandings of politics are not the only casualty of his berserker rampage.

What is left of the conservative claim that America’s rich are rich because America is a meritocracy that rewards the smart and hard-working. If all those readers of the Wall Street Journal were so smart, why didn’t they see this coming? Why, come to that, didn’t the Wall Street Journal see it coming either, and advise its readers to protect themselves by endorsing Kamala Harris?

America’s paranoid fantasists were also looking in the wrong direction. Since the 1970s, the dominant theme of US thrillers has been that either corporations or the murderous agents of the deep state are the evil puppet masters of the world.

In an updated version of Chekhov’s Law, if you saw a senior member of the military or corporate bureaucracy in Act I of a Hollywood thriller you could guarantee that he would be revealed as the villain in Act III.

The paranoid ought to have worried instead about the dictatorial power of the US presidency.

For where do all the old, hackneyed plotlines stand today? More to the point, where is the American deep state when we need it?

There is no covert organisation that will take down Trump. On the contrary, the “deep state,” is now being terrorised by his crackpots.

Last week, Trump fired four members of his National Security Council, on the advice of one Laura Loomer a 9/11 truther, who is also and – for let us use the English language plainly – a lunatic.

Far from waiting for the CIA to take Loomer and Trump out, the officials meekly left their desks.

Equally abject are America’s financiers and corporate executives. If they ever thought they were masters of the universe or smiled with quiet satisfaction when leftists of the No Logo/Occupy Wall Street generation denounced their excessive power, they are learning one hell of a lesson.

Trump has made them look like history’s fools –and pathetically weak fools at that.

Kamala Harris is entitled to a break into a bleak smile. Large sections of the American rich backed Trump because they couldn’t abide her modest proposals to increase taxes on the richest 1 percent of Americans by an average of 4.1 percent of their income. Or they thought her too woke. Or – and most incredibly – they thought that Trump would be good for the economy.

Here is how Reuters reported their mood last November

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street executives cheered the prospect of business-friendly regulations and a burst of deals as they analyzed the implications of Donald Trump's reelection.

To be fair, the report continued that “some felt uneasy about his unpredictability.” But they were a minority.

Absurd though it now seems, there was even a “Trump bump” in the US markets from November to February. Investors were exultant at the prospect of tax cuts and deregulation. At its peak the S&P 500 closed at 6,144 on February 19. When markets closed on Friday it was 5,074.

Harris only wanted to increase taxes on the super-rich by an average of 4.1 percent. Trump has wiped 16 percent (and counting) of the value of share portfolios and is threatening to crash their businesses

Share

Corporate power, who supposed might delighted neo-liberal thinkers and appalled the left, has turned out to be a feeble thing.

It is as nothing when set against the true power of the Hobbesian state and the mad king who controls it.

The most lavishly rewarded men and women in the West, and all the lobbyists and consultants they hired, could not see that Trump meant what he had been saying about his love of tariffs for the last 40 years of his life.

Kamala Harris, our lady of the bleak smiles, warned throughout the 2024 US presidential election campaign about the extreme-right and crank-right thinkers who gathered around the Heritage Foundation’s 2025 Presidential Transition Project. They included Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser.

I have no idea how much the lobbyists for American corporations charge. Vast sums, no doubt.

None, apparently, was paid enough to read what Trump and Navarro had said publicly about their enthusiasm for tariffs for as long as anyone could remember.

The reversal of how everyone from Marxist academics to Hollywood script writers thinks about capitalist power will take some getting used to.

Last week, Caitlin Oprysko from the American Politico website described a new world in Washington where:

“Capitol Hill Republicans, corporate America and White House allies are terrified about what’s next in President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war. But they fear Trump’s wrath even more.”

One lobbyist trying in vain to restrain Trump told her there was “zero incentive for any company or brand to be remotely critical of this administration.” Another said that: “no one wants to be first out of the box saying anything negative about Trump’s decision-making.”

Trump is showing that the power of big business ultimately depends on the power of the state. If the men who control the state want to act against the business interest, corporations have no armies or police forces to force them to change their minds.

In free societies it is normal to expect that politicians from the right will have no choice but to support business rather than follow their mad ideological projects. And so it is that most of us in the democratic world are as much stunned as outraged by Trump’s demonstration that he is no longer bound by those old constraints.

But most people through most of history have not lived in free societies. Nor do most people in the world today.

A Turk who has seen President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan let inflation rip because no one has the power to force him to abide by sane economic policies, or a Russian who saw Putin kill hundreds of thousands with his unprovoked war against Ukraine, will, I think, be less surprised.

In dictatorships, business, like everyone else must acknowledge the power of the boss.

America, to put it another way, is looking less like a free country and more like an autocracy, where a capricious dictator does as he pleases.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself.

Click on the pieces below to get a taste of what is on offer. (There’s a free trial for the fainthearted!