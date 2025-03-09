Guernica, 1937, by Pablo Picasso, Museo Reina Sofía, Madrid.

American commentators had a crassly comforting saying during Donald Trump’s first term. They told us to take him “seriously but not literally” – as if it were still possible to discuss modern America with a hint of post-modern irony.

Really? In the past week, Trump has stopped all military aid to Ukraine. He has literally stopped arms reaching a country under attack from an imperialist dictatorship.

Except that Trump does not accept that Putin is a dictator. Instead, he literally described the democratically elected Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator,” and claimed that Ukraine started the war with Russia. He was lying. But Trump treats lies as the literal truth and uses them to justify cutting off Ukraine’s access to American intelligence.

Ukraine cannot locate targets to hit with the missiles it has. More seriously, Trump is, quite literally, leaving Ukraine defenceless against unseen Russian attacks.

Ukraine must suffer, say the members of Trump’s guffawing thugocracy, as they mock and belittle the resistance. Because Zelensky did not agree at once to hand over Ukrainian mineral wealth to the US, they argue, it is legitimate to let civilians die.

“The best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a 2x4 across the nose – you got their attention,” said Keith Kellogg, President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia

If the mule image is too much to take, think of America as a sadist who kicks a patient’s crutches away and then taunts them for being unable to walk.

Or in the case of Trump, he deals Ukraine a terrible hand and then screams, “You have no cards! You have no cards!”

Naturally Russia is taking full advantage of the gifts Washington is offering, and blowing unprotected Ukrainian civilians to pieces. Literally, blowing them to pieces. There’s no doubt about it. There is no need for subtle distinctions between the literal and the serious as the bodies are pulled from the rubble.

European leaders, at least, are taking Trump literally now.

"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians,” said Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims.

Tusk speaks for much of Europe now. Indeed, I cannot stress strongly enough to US readers how rapidly European opinion is shifting as we come to terms with a new and darker version of the American empire.

There have always been cultural differences. The legacy of de Gaulle ensured an abiding suspicion in France. Meanwhile Britain, the old West Germany, Poland and the Baltic states have always been more pro-American.

The US was an empire of sorts, their political and military elites would concede. But in Europe, if not in much of the rest of the world, it was a largely benign empire that maintained its power through military bases rather than territorial conquest. It fostered an international order in which free trade and liberal democracies could flourish.

Even in the 21st century, America was still the country that stood up against Nazism and communism, they assured us: the arsenal of democracy and a constant ally.

Not anymore.

Trump is turning Europe into an anti-American continent with incredible speed.

In the UK, Trump’s approval ratings, which were never high to begin with, have collapsed. Germans now regard the US as the moral equivalent of Putin’s Russia.

In a speech that went viral Claude Malhuret, a leader of a French centre right grouping Les Indépendants, said Washington had become like Nero’s Rome: “An incendiary emperor, submissive courtiers, and a buffoon on ketamine tasked with purging the civil service.”

Trump’s support for Putin has rendered the Atlantic alliance worthless, he continued: “We were at war with a dictator, now we are fighting a dictator backed by a traitor.”

There are two policy responses. The first is to hope that Europe might yet salvage something from the wreckage. Like a nanny calming a screaming brat, Kier Starmer seeks to soothe the raging old man in the White House. He sees a future in which there is some kind of deal for Ukraine – almost certainly a terrible deal – but the military status quo elsewhere in Europe holds. If Russia thinks of attacking, it will know that the US will respond.

I do not mean to denigrate Starmer. For the UK, the idea of losing access to US support is terrifying. We – and by extension the rest of Europe – depend on the US. Even our supposedly independent nuclear deterrent is nothing of the sort. The UK has operational control, but its maintenance is entirely dependent on the US.

It is a bitter pill for Britain to swallow but Trump is proving that the Gaullists were right when they said you can’t trust America. Because the French nuclear deterrent is genuinely independent, Emmanuel Macron has said he will hold talks with allies over how France’s nuclear weapons could protect all of the continent.

Let’s hope they can – because it may come to that. Starmer’s hopes of reviving the status quo ante seem futile.

It’s not just that Musk is tweeting that the US should abandon Nato

Everything about the new American empire suggests it will be Europe’s enemy, even if otherwise intelligent commentators cannot yet see it.

They still say that Trump is a “transactional” politician. who is “always looking to see who he has leverage over,” in the words of Fareed Zakaria. Or they say that he is an “isolationist” who fails to see the point of staying in Europe, or that he is pivoting to Asia to face the threat from China.

If any of this were true, the US far right would wish Ukraine well, but add in an apologetic voice that its defence was no longer America’s concern.

But Trump’s empire isn’t pivoting away – it is an actively malicious force in European and Canadian affairs.

It is an empire of the far right: a Western version of the Russian empire, which worked so tirelessly to put Trump in power.

Putin wants to conquer Ukraine. Trump boasts that he will annex Canada, Greenland and Panama.

If you free yourself from stale thinking and take Trump literally, you will understand why Justin Trudeau says: “What [Trump] wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy, because that’ll make it easier to annex us”.

Like Russia, the new American empire is also a reactionary empire. Just as Putin has actively promoted Western extremist movements – including, and most famously, Trump’s – the new American empire is now actively promoting the far right in Germany, Britain and across Europe.

A transactional or isolationist American empire would leave Europe to fend for itself. Trump, Vance, and Musk won’t even grant us that small mercy.

Imagine it is 2026 and the US has left Europe to fend for itself. Nigel Farage and all his kind across Europe will be saying we shouldn’t be raising taxes to pay for our defence. They will maintain it is folly to think that we can take on Putin. And Trump and America will back them and amplify them. Of course they will. They have an ideological hatred of the European mainstream

The sooner we face the harsh reality of a hostile US, the better. The first step is understanding that the new American empire doesn’t seek to defend liberal democracy in Europe. It seeks to destroy it.

Literally.

